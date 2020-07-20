Nina Kapur, CBS2 New York Reporter, Dies in Moped Accident at 26 Monday, 20 July 2020 ( 9 hours ago )

CBS2 New York reporter Nina Kapur died Saturday at Manhattan’s Bellevue Hospital as a result of a moped accident in Brooklyn. She was 26.



Kapur was a passenger on the rented scooter when “the operator swerved for an unknown reason” and the two “fell to the roadway as a result,” Detective Moroney told The New York Times.



The local NY station memorialized her Sunday in a written post and included a video tribute during a broadcast, as well.



“We are heartbroken here at CBS2 as a member of our news family has passed away,” said the statement. “Reporter Nina Kapur joined the team in June 2019 and was known for her contagious smile and love for storytelling.”



“Our thoughts and prayers are with Nina’s family,” it went on. “She will be missed.”



Similar memorials poured in on Twitter, as local broadcast journalists reacted to the loss.



Morgan Parrish of Cincinnati’s Fox 19 wrote that she was “heartbroken,” had interned with Kapur and had spoken to her just last week.



Derick Waller of ABC7, another local New York channel, posted, “I’m thinking about all our friends and colleagues at Channel 2. How horrible.”



"I am in shock. Nina Kapur was such a hard-working journalist and a kind person to everyone in school & in the newsroom. We lost a great one this weekend. Wow. My thoughts are with her family and countless friends," Allie Berube of Harrisburg, Pennsylvania's ABC27 wrote.



