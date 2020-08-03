|
NASA astronauts splash down to Earth after historic mission
Monday, 3 August 2020 ()
Two NASA astronauts are back home in Houston after a historic return to Earth. It was the first splashdown by U.S. astronauts in 45 years, and the first commercial mission to carry a crew to and from the International Space Station. Mark Strassmann reports.
|
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
NASA Independent agency of the United States Federal Government
NASA astronauts speak after historic SpaceX return
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:40Published
NASA astronauts splash down after journey home aboard SpaceX capsuleThe successful splashdown was a final key test of whether Elon Musk's spacecraft can transport astronauts to and from orbit — a feat no private company has..
WorldNews
Watch: NASA astronauts' dramatic return to Earth on SpaceX capsule
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 05:44Published
CBS Weekend News, August 2, 2020SpaceX capsule brings 2 NASA astronauts back to Earth; Opera breathes new life into the Circus Maximus amid coronavirus pandemic.
CBS News
Houston Largest city in Texas
Missing Texas mom's car found abandoned in flooded parking lotCrystal McDowell vanished in August 2017, just before Hurricane Harvey hit the Houston area. When her car is found in a flooded Motel 6 parking lot, the list of..
CBS News
Inside the search for mom who vanished ahead of Hurricane HarveyCrystal McDowell vanished just before Hurricane Harvey hit the Houston area in 2017 — "48 Hours" followed investigators on their search for the missing Texas..
CBS News
Photo timeline: The search for Crystal McDowellTexas mother of two Crystal McDowell vanished in August 2017, just before Hurricane Harvey struck the Houston area. But family -- and investigators -- were..
CBS News
Persons of interest surface in Texas mom's disappearanceWhen Houston-area mom Crystal McDowell vanished, police questioned her boyfriend Paul Hargrave and uncle Jeff Walters, searching for clues as to her whereabouts...
CBS News
International Space Station Space station in low Earth orbit
NASA astronauts splash down in SpaceX capsule
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:18Published
SpaceX capsule and NASA crew make 1st splashdown in 45 yearsCAPE CANAVERAL : , Fla. (AP) — Two NASA astronauts returned to Earth on Sunday in a dramatic, retro-style splashdown, their capsule parachuting into the Gulf..
WorldNews
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this