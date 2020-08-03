Global  
 

NASA astronauts splash down to Earth after historic mission

CBS News Monday, 3 August 2020 ()
Two NASA astronauts are back home in Houston after a historic return to Earth. It was the first splashdown by U.S. astronauts in 45 years, and the first commercial mission to carry a crew to and from the International Space Station. Mark Strassmann reports.
 Nasa astronauts Robert Behnken and Douglas Hurley are back on Earth after thefirst splashdown return in 45 years. The pair landed in the ocean, off thecoast of Florida, at around 7.48pm UK time on Sunday, after a 19-hour journeyfrom the International Space Station.

U.S. astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley, who flew to the International Space Station in SpaceX's new Crew Dragon, splashed down in the capsule in the Gulf of Mexico on Sunday (August 2) after a two-month voyage that was NASA's first crewed mission from home soil in nine years.

NASA astronauts splash down after journey home aboard SpaceX capsule

 The successful splashdown was a final key test of whether Elon Musk's spacecraft can transport astronauts to and from orbit — a feat no private company has..
In a dramatic splashdown, two NASA astronauts returned to Earth on SpaceX capsule on Sunday. It was also the first splashdown by US astronauts in 45 years. Test pilots Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken arrived back on Earth in their SpaceX Dragon capsule named Endeavour, less than a day after departing the International Space Station and two months after blasting off from Florida. The capsule parachuted into the calm gulf waters about 40 miles off the coast of Pensacola, hundreds of miles from Tropical Storm Isaias pounding Florida’s Atlantic coast. “Welcome back to planet Earth and thanks for flying SpaceX,” said Mission Control from SpaceX headquarters.

 SpaceX capsule brings 2 NASA astronauts back to Earth; Opera breathes new life into the Circus Maximus amid coronavirus pandemic. 
U.S. astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley, who flew to the International Space Station in SpaceX's new Crew Dragon, splashed down in the capsule in the Gulf of Mexico on Sunday after a two-month voyage that was NASA's first crewed mission from home soil in nine years. This report produced by Chris Dignam.

