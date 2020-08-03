Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Buys the XFL for $15 Million Monday, 3 August 2020 ( 18 minutes ago )

Dwayne Johnson, Dany Garcia and RedBird Capital have acquired the XFL.



Founded by WWE CEO Vince McMahon, the football league was scheduled to go bankruptcy auction Monday, but Johnson, Garcia and RedBird acquired its parent company, Alpha Entertainment, for approximately $15 million.



Per the XFL, “The transaction is subject to bankruptcy court approval at a hearing this Friday, August 7 and, assuming that closing conditions are satisfied, is expected to close on or shortly after August 21.”



More to come…



