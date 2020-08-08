Global  
 

How Black and Latina women suffer more from the gender pay gap

CBS News Saturday, 8 August 2020 ()
The Equal Pay Act passed in 1963, making gender-based wage discrimination illegal. However, more than 50 years later women are still paid less than their male counterparts. The pandemic could be making the situation worse, with women suffering more job losses than men. For Black and Latina women, the gap is even bigger. Michelle Miller explains.
Video Credit: GLAMOUR - Published
News video: Women of Different Salaries: What Do You Spend Per Month on Fitness?

Women of Different Salaries: What Do You Spend Per Month on Fitness? 02:01

 We ask women of different salaries: What do you spend per month on fitness?

