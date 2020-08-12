Global  
 

Administration Reaches Out to Democrats on Stimulus Bill

NYTimes.com Wednesday, 12 August 2020 ()
Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin talked with Speaker Nancy Pelosi for the first time since negotiations on a new coronavirus relief bill collapsed, but neither side showed any willingness to budge.
Steven Mnuchin Steven Mnuchin 77th and current United States Secretary of the Treasury

Dems say Mnuchin offered to meet but refused to budge on COVID bill

 Top Democrats say Mnuchin made an "overture" to meet but made it clear "the White House is not budging" in negotiations.
CBS News

Trump donated to Kamala Harris years ago. His campaign says it shows he's not racist.

 Ivanka Trump and Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin also gave money to Harris in the past.
CBS News
No sign of talks resuming on U.S. aid deal [Video]

No sign of talks resuming on U.S. aid deal

Talks between the White House and top Democrats in Congress over a U.S. coronavirus aid package remained stalled on Wednesday, with neither side budging. This report produced by Chris Dignam.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:12Published
Pelosi, Mnuchin signal openness to resume aid talks [Video]

Pelosi, Mnuchin signal openness to resume aid talks

[NFA] U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Sunday urged a restart of congressional talks on extending coronavirus aid, saying executive actions taken by President Donald Trump a day earlier would have little immediate impact on Americans facing economic distress amid the pandemic. This report produced by Yahaira Jacquez.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:28Published

Nancy Pelosi Nancy Pelosi 52nd speaker of the United States House of Representatives

12/26: CBSN AM

 Why should "crazy" Pelosi be allowed to impeach resident of the U.S.?; snow expected to cause travel delays
CBS News

'They're not equivalent': Pelosi says Russian election interference more serious than that of China, Iran

 Pelosi and other Democrats have called for information about Russia's effort to "denigrate" Joe Biden to be declassified ahead of the 2020 election.
USATODAY.com

Democratic Party (United States) Democratic Party (United States) Major political party in the United States

Biden, Harris vow to 'rebuild' America post-Trump

 Joe Biden and Kamala Harris launched their joint bid for the White House Wednesday, with vice presidential nominee Harris saying Americans are "crying out for..
WorldNews

Trump attacks Harris as 'big failure'

 President Donald Trump took aim at Democratic vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris at the White House on Wednesday. (Aug. 12)
 
USATODAY.com

Rep. Maloney on new bill aimed at curbing recent changes at the U.S. Postal Service ahead of 2020 election

 Rep. Carolyn Maloney has introduced a new bill in the House aimed at curbing recent changes at the U.S. Postal Service. The New York congresswoman, along with..
CBS News

How Big a Role Will Kamala Harris Get to Play?

 As Ms. Harris joins the Democratic ticket, the question now is how much power she will wield over the campaign and in office, experts say.
NYTimes.com

