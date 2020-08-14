Global  
 

'Hard to predict' Lake Fire in Southern California grows to 11,000 acres with 5% containment

USATODAY.com Friday, 14 August 2020 ()
The Lake Fire, burning between Lake Hughes and Lake Castaic, about 65 miles north of Los Angeles, had grown to about 11,000 acres on Thursday night.
 
 Fire crews from several agencies worked overnight battling a fast-moving brush fire that broke out in the Lake Hughes area Wednesday, prompting evacuations and destroying at least three structures in the Angeles National Forest.

'Explosive' Lake Fire in Southern California burns 10,000 acres in just hours, forces evacuations in Los Angeles County

 The Lake Fire had burned about 10,000 acres as of 8 p.m. PDT near Lake Hughes in the Angeles National Forest, about 65 miles northeast of Los Angeles.
USATODAY.com

10/30: CBSN AM

 Rare "extreme red flag warning" issued in Southern California; Are Liberal Arts colleges doomed?
CBS News

Remains of Sailor and 7 Marines Killed in Training Accident Are Recovered

 The servicemen had been missing since the amphibious assault vehicle they were in sank off the coast of Southern California on July 30.
NYTimes.com

Lake Fire burns over 10,000 acres in southern California

 According to California's Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, the Lake Fire has burned over 10,000 acres in and near Lake Hughes, Calif.
 
USATODAY.com

Wildfires Have Spread Across Three States [Video]

Wildfires Have Spread Across Three States

Firefighters across three states continue to battle wildfires. The uncontrolled blaze has destroyed more than 60,000 acres in the US West. In Los Angeles County the fire has grown to 10,000 acres and is 0% contained as of Wednesday evening. In neighboring Oregon, the fire has prompted evacuations in Wasco County. Colorado has seen the fire destroy more than 3,200 acres and is 0% contained, according to the US Forest Service.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:32Published

What Are the Plans for Reopening California Schools? Here's What to Know

 Thursday: The year has started out looking different across the state. Also: A dangerous fire in northern Los Angeles County.
NYTimes.com

