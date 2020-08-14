Global  
 

President Trump Visits Younger Brother, Robert, in NY Hospital

NYTimes.com Friday, 14 August 2020 ()
Robert S. Trump, the Trump family’s unofficial spokesman and consigliere, is said to be gravely ill.
News video: President Trump's Brother Robert Trump Hospitalized In New York

President Trump's Brother Robert Trump Hospitalized In New York 00:20

 CBS News has learned the president will make a trip to the city Friday to visit his brother.

Trump gives TikTok a new deadline: 90 days instead of 45

 Illustration by Alex Castro / The Verge

President Trump issued an executive order Friday giving ByteDance 90 days to either sell or spin off its..
The Verge

TeleTracking Technologies, Firm Running Coronavirus Database, Refuses to Answer Senators' Questions

 A private technology company managing a new coronavirus database said a nondisclosure agreement with the Trump administration blocks it from discussing its $10.2..
NYTimes.com

Trump visits brother in New York hospital

 "He's having a tough time," the president said, though the younger sibling's condition is unclear.
BBC News

Trump gets endorsement of NYC police union

 President Donald Trump on Friday told hundreds of New York Police Department officers that "no one will be safe in Biden's America" if the former Democratic vice..
USATODAY.com

Trump orders TikTok to sell U.S. assets within 90 days, citing national security concerns

 President Trump ordered the Chinese parent company of TikTok to sell or spin off its U.S. assets within 90 days, citing national security concerns.
USATODAY.com

Pres. Trump Visiting Sick Brother At NYC Hospital [Video]

Pres. Trump Visiting Sick Brother At NYC Hospital

President Trump arrived in New York City to visit his brother, Robert Trump, who is said to be "very ill."

Watch: Donald Trump abruptly escorted from briefing after shooting near White House [Video]

Watch: Donald Trump abruptly escorted from briefing after shooting near White House

US President Donald Trump abruptly escorted out of the White House briefing room by a Secret Service agent while he addressing reporters on Monday afternoon. Trump, however, returned minutes later,..

Trump leaves briefing due to shooting near White House [Video]

Trump leaves briefing due to shooting near White House

Donald Trump was abruptly escorted by a US Secret Service agent out of theWhite House briefing room as he was beginning a coronavirus update. Hereturned minutes later, saying there had been a..

Trump admits to blocking cash to USPS to stop mail-in votes

 President Donald Trump frankly acknowledged on Thursday that he's starving the US Postal Service (USPS) of money in order to make it harder to process an...
Mid-Day Also reported by •The Verge

Trump orders TikTok to divest interest in US ops

 US President Donald Trump on Friday ordered the Chinese company ByteDance to divest its interest in video-sharing app TikTok's operations in the United States...
IndiaTimes Also reported by •NewsmaxJapan TodayUSATODAY.com

