AP Top Stories August 16 P
Sunday, 16 August 2020 ()
Here are the top stories for Sunday, Aug. 16: House Dems summon postal leaders to hearing on mail delays; Four killed in shootings across Cincinnati; Crews battle California wildfires amid heatwave; Tens of thousands attend anti-govt march in Belarus.
