AP Top Stories August 16 P

Trump Boosts Alt-Right With Birther Attack On Biden's VP Pick Harris



President Donald Trump has signalled the theme of his 2020 bid for reelection: racism. CNN reports Trump this week raised a false and racist conspiracy theory about Joe Biden's running mate, California Sen. Kamala Harris. Trump's move elevated the efforts of the alt-right to portray her Harris as 'other' because of her mixed-race heritage. Sen. Harris was born in Oakland, California, to an Indian mother and a Jamaican father. Both of Harris's parents were legal immigrants to the US.

