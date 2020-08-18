Global  
 

Trump calls Michelle Obama's speech 'divisive'

USATODAY.com Tuesday, 18 August 2020 ()
President Donald Trump says former First Lady Michelle Obama's speech during the first night of the virtual Democratic Convention was 'divisive.' (Aug. 18)
 
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO
News video: Michelle Obama says Trump is 'in over his head'

Michelle Obama says Trump is 'in over his head' 01:13

 Former First Lady Michelle Obama is telling Democrats, vote like your livesdepend on it. Mrs. Obama gave a passionate speech on the first night of theDemocratic National Convention on Monday and addressed Trump directly. Shesays, "Donald Trump is the wrong president for our country. He has had...

Michelle Obama Michelle Obama Lawyer, writer and former First Lady of the United States

Michelle Obama's speech took down Trump, elevated the DNC's weird Zoom call energy

 The DNC was virtual and strange, with Eva Longoria, Bernie Sanders and Megan Rapinoe. Michelle Obama rebuked Trump in her speech: "It is what it is."
USATODAY.com

The biggest moments and takeaways from the first night of the DNC

 CBS News' John Dickerson joins "CBS This Morning" to talk about Michelle Obama's speech and the shows of unity on night one of the Democratic National..
CBS News

Exclusive clip: Michelle Obama's brother reveals what he first thought of Barack Obama on podcast

 Michelle Obama's brother Craig Robinson is sharing his first memory of Barack Obama as the latest guest on the former first lady's podcast.
USATODAY.com

DNC message from former First Lady Michelle Obama: Biden “knows what it takes”

 One message rang out after the first night of the Democratic National Convention: the party is uniting behind former Vice President Joe Biden. The previous 2020..
CBS News

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

Former senior Trump official endorses Joe Biden in presidential race [Video]

Former senior Trump official endorses Joe Biden in presidential race

Donald Trump's former Department of Homeland Security chief of staff MilesTaylor comes out in support of Joe Biden and describes Mr Trump's presidencyas "terrifying".

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 02:12Published

Paul Manafort was 'a grave counterintelligence threat,' Republican-led Senate panel finds

 Paul Manafort's "proximity to Trump created opportunities for Russian intelligence services to exert influence over, and acquire confidential information on, the..
USATODAY.com

Trump Says He Will Pardon Susan B. Anthony for Voting in 1872

 President Trump has revealed whom he's going to pardon this week -- and no, it's not Joe Exotic ... strangely, it's Susan B. Anthony. DT made the announcement..
TMZ.com

Trump to pardon women's voting pioneer Susan B Anthony

 The famous Suffragette was convicted by an all-male jury of illegally voting when women were barred.
BBC News

Democratic National Convention Democratic National Convention Series of presidential nominating conventions of the United States Democratic Party

Michigan Governor Whitmer on her DNC speech, Democratic nominee Biden's chances in the Midwest

 Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer joined "CBS This Morning" to discuss her speech at the Democratic National Convention, and how she sees Democratic nominee Joe..
CBS News

How to watch Day 2 of the 2020 Democratic National Convention

 Jill Biden and former President Bill Clinton are among those speaking Tuesday.
CBS News

Millions of Californians Could Lose Power During Rolling Blackouts

 Tuesday: Gov. Gavin Newsom demanded an investigation into rolling blackouts over the weekend. Also: The Democratic National Convention kicked off.
NYTimes.com

