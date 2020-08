You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Detailed Plans In Place For Careful Removal Of Virginia's Robert E. Lee Statue



When the bronze equestrian statue of Gen. Robert E. Lee arrived by rail in Richmond from Paris in 1890, it took 10,000 men, women and children to haul its pieces more than a mile to the site where the.. Credit: WJZ Baltimore Duration: 00:24 Published 5 days ago Judge: No Immediate Ruling On Robert E. Lee Statue Removal In Virginia



A Richmond judge heard arguments Thursday but said he would not immediately issue a ruling in a lawsuit over Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam's plans to remove an enormous statue of Confederate Gen. Robert.. Credit: WJZ Baltimore Duration: 00:32 Published on July 24, 2020

Tweets about this