Tropical Storm Marco Expected to Become a Hurricane
Saturday, 22 August 2020 ()
Marco is expected to become a hurricane on Saturday and Laura is forecast to produce heavy rain over several Caribbean islands.
Tropical Storm Marco (2008) Atlantic tropical cyclone
Caribbean Region to the center-east of America composed of many islands / coastal regions surrounding the Caribbean Sea
