Tropical Storm Marco Expected to Become a Hurricane

Saturday, 22 August 2020
Marco is expected to become a hurricane on Saturday and Laura is forecast to produce heavy rain over several Caribbean islands.
Video Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach - Published
News video: Tropical Storm Marco forms over the northwestern Caribbean

Tropical Storm Marco forms over the northwestern Caribbean 02:30

 ropical Storm Marco has formed over the northwestern Caribbean and it's forecasted to move near the Yucatan Peninsula on Saturday.

