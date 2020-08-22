Tropical Storm Marco Expected to Become a Hurricane

Life's A Beach? Open Or Shut, The Caribbean Is In A Very Tight Spot



The novel coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic has hit the tourism industry extremely hard, and Caribbean nations are suffering greatly. According to CNN, some islands have closed to visitors to protect their citizens. In doing so, they've severed a key economic lifeline. Others have remained open to tourism, but risk exposing its citizens to a pandemic that has overwhelmed the capabilities of far richer countries.

