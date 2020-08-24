Global  
 

Trump accepts nomination at RNC convention

USATODAY.com Monday, 24 August 2020 ()
The Republican Party formally nominated President Donald Trump for a second term Monday, one of the first acts of a GOP convention that has been dramatically scaled down due to the coronavirus. (Aug. 24)
 
Video Credit: CBS 2 Chicago
News video: Ahead Of RNC, President Trump Addresses Family Matter

Ahead Of RNC, President Trump Addresses Family Matter 02:11

 President Donald Trump responded Sunday to newly-surfaced audio recordings believed to be his older sister, Maryanne Trump Barry, sharply criticizing him. CBS News’ Tom Hanson reports.

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

Chief of staff defends Trump addressing RNC from White House

 Mark Meadows also took a shot at Joe Biden, saying Mr. Trump is "willing to travel everywhere and not just convey things from a basement in Delaware."
CBS News

Kellyanne Conway leaving Trump administration by end of month

 Longtime Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway has announced she's leaving the administration to spend more time with her family. CBS News White House correspondent..
CBS News

Trump formally nominated for 2nd term as GOP convention begins

 CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Republican Party formally nominated President Donald Trump for a second term in the White House Monday, one of the first acts of a GOP..
WorldNews
UK will get first access to Oxford vaccine, No 10 says [Video]

UK will get first access to Oxford vaccine, No 10 says

The UK would be first in line for a coronavirus vaccine developed by OxfordUniversity if it was proven to be effective, Downing Street has said. It comesafter reports Donald Trump is considering granting emergency authorisation forit to be deployed in the US.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 02:20

Republican National Convention Republican National Convention Series of presidential nominating conventions of the United States Republican Party

How to watch the Republican National Convention

 Photo by Travis Dove-Pool/Getty Images

The Republican National Convention officially kicked off Monday at the Charlotte Convention Center in..
The Verge

How to watch night 1 of the Republican National Convention

 The first night of programming for the Republican National Convention will kick off Monday night — though some convention business will take place earlier in..
WorldNews

An official start: Trump secures delegates for nomination at Republican National Convention

 Trump's nomination was never in question but the formal roll call at the RNC is still a symbolic milestone, an expression of the party's support.
USATODAY.com

Trump speeches, attacks on Biden: What to expect this week at the Republican National Convention

 Trump plans to appear every night of the four-day virtual convention designed to promote him and to blast his rival, Democratic nominee Joe Biden.
USATODAY.com

Republican Party (United States) Republican Party (United States) Major political party in the United States

GOP formally nominates Trump for reelection on first day of RNC

 The delegates cast their votes during a roll call vote from Charlotte, North Carolina.
CBS News
Unconventional: Trump puts stamp on made-for-TV Republican event [Video]

Unconventional: Trump puts stamp on made-for-TV Republican event

Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 03:44

Republicans formally nominate President Donald Trump for re-election bid with in-person roll call vote [Video]

Republicans formally nominate President Donald Trump for re-election bid with in-person roll call vote

Republicans are ready to formally nominate President Donald Trump for reelection at a scaled-down convention kickoff in Charlotte, North Carolina, that begins a weeklong effort to convince the American..

Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel     Duration: 15:55
President Trump Officially Renominated [Video]

President Trump Officially Renominated

President Donald Trump has been formally nominated for reelection by the Republican National Party.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:17
Republican National Convention Gets Underway [Video]

Republican National Convention Gets Underway

President Donald Trump is expected to accept the Republican party's re-nomination for president today as the Republican National Convention kicks off. CBS News' Skyler Henry reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 01:40

