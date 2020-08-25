More violent Kenosha protests over police shooting of Black man

CBS 2 New York - Published 23 hours ago Video Credit:- Published Protests Over Police-Involved Shooting In Wisconsin 02:03 Protests are planned in our area following the shooting of a black man in Kenosha, Wisconsin overnight. Protesters hit the streets there after cellphone video showed officers shooting a 29-year-old black man in the back several times, leaving him in serious condition. CBS News' Jericka Duncan...