More violent Kenosha protests over police shooting of Black man
Tuesday, 25 August 2020 (
7 hours ago) Second straight night of unrest in Wisconsin city after video of Jacob Blake getting shot goes viral.
Protests are planned in our area following the shooting of a black man in Kenosha, Wisconsin overnight. Protesters hit the streets there after cellphone video showed officers shooting a 29-year-old black man in the back several times, leaving him in serious condition. CBS News' Jericka Duncan...
Protests Over Police-Involved Shooting In Wisconsin 02:03
Fires burn during riots in Kenosha, Wisconsin
Fires burn during riots in Kenosha, Wisconsin, in the early hours of Tuesday (August 25) following anger over the police shooting of an unarmed black man.
Looting and violence have rocked the city..
Credit: Newsflare Duration: 00:21 Published 2 hours ago
Jacob Blake: Kenosha police shooting sparks nationwide protests
Wisconsin is once again in the national spotlight following the police shooting of Jacob Blake. Protests happened across the country Monday night, including in Portland, Oregon and San Diego,..
Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4 Duration: 00:26 Published 3 hours ago
