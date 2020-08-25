Global  
 

More violent Kenosha protests over police shooting of Black man

CBS News Tuesday, 25 August 2020 ()
Second straight night of unrest in Wisconsin city after video of Jacob Blake getting shot goes viral.
Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published
News video: Protests Over Police-Involved Shooting In Wisconsin

Protests Over Police-Involved Shooting In Wisconsin 02:03

 Protests are planned in our area following the shooting of a black man in Kenosha, Wisconsin overnight. Protesters hit the streets there after cellphone video showed officers shooting a 29-year-old black man in the back several times, leaving him in serious condition. CBS News' Jericka Duncan...

Fires burn during riots in Kenosha, Wisconsin, in the early hours of Tuesday (August 25) following anger over the police shooting of an unarmed black man. Looting and violence have rocked the city..

Wisconsin is once again in the national spotlight following the police shooting of Jacob Blake. Protests happened across the country Monday night, including in Portland, Oregon and San Diego,..

Blake, 29, was shot by police in Kenosha, Wisconsin, at around 5 pm Sunday in broad daylight.

 Unrest flared again elsewhere in the United States with overnight clashes reported in Portland, Seattle and Minneapolis, while in New York City a group of...
 The Wisconsin city of Kenosha has been gripped by protests after police appeared to shoot an apparently unarmed Black man. Jacob Blake had to be hospitalized...
Protests Erupt In Wisconsin After Black Man Shot From Behind Watch VideoThe state of Wisconsin is declaring a curfew after protests erupted over the police shooting of a Black man. Police say the shooting happened...
