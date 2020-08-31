Global  
 

Trump declines to condemn Kyle Rittenhouse for killing of two protesters

CBS News Monday, 31 August 2020 ()
President Trump declined to denounce suspected vigilante shooter Kyle Rittenhouse, the 17-year-old who has been arrested and accused of killing two people during protests in Wisconsin. Instead, the president said at a news conference Wednesday that Rittenhouse "probably would have been killed" if he didn't fire his gun. Watch his remarks.
Video Credit: HuffPost NOW News - Published
News video: Trump Dodges Question On Kenosha Shooter

Trump Dodges Question On Kenosha Shooter 01:38

 Even with four days to prepare a response, President Donald Trump ducked a question about Kyle Rittenhouse, the teen who was charged with homicide in the deaths of two demonstrators in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

Trump defends Kyle Rittenhouse on eve of visit to Kenosha

 Trump's comments mirrored those of Kyle Rittenhouse's lawyer, who has cast his client as 'a hero who had no choice but to defend himself.'
USATODAY.com

Kenosha protests continue ahead of Trump's planned visit

 Some 1,500 National Guard members have been deployed to Kenosha, Wisconsin, to keep the peace as the city now braces for a presidential visit. Mola Lenghi..
CBS News

Joe Biden accuses Trump of provoking violence and poisoning democracy

 Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden accused President Trump of fanning the flames of violence in the U.S. rather than fighting them. Paula Reid has more..
CBS News
Why Is Biden's Lead Slipping? [Video]

Why Is Biden's Lead Slipping?

Joe Biden's poll numbers are slipping. The former Vice President is currently leading Pres. Donald Trump in the polls. He led by double digits over the summer. Now, his lead has dropped to low single digits - in some polls Trump is within the margin of error. In Wisconsin Biden is up by 3.5 points in the RealClearPolitics average. At this time in 2016 Hillary Clinton led Trump by 11.5 points.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:49Published

Wisconsin Wisconsin State in the upper Midwest region of the United States

Some election officials call for early ballot processing

 Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin — three states that could decide the presidency — must wait until Election Day to process absentee ballots.
CBS News

Wisconsin Democrats urge debate on policing bills

 Democrats in the Wisconsin Assembly urged their Republican colleagues to debate a series of policing bills as the Republican-controlled legislature started a..
USATODAY.com
Darren Randolph: The anti-racism message still hasn’t sunk in [Video]

Darren Randolph: The anti-racism message still hasn’t sunk in

Republic of Ireland goalkeeper Darren Randolph has backed athletes throwingtheir weight behind the Black Lives Matter campaign. NBA play-off fixtures inthe United States were postponed last week as players protested following thepolice shooting of Jacob Blake in Wisconsin – with other north American sportssoon following their lead. It came months after the killing of George Floyd inAmerica which led to widespread protests that included Premier Leaguefootballers. Randolph, whose American father Ed initially left the country toplay basketball in Northern Ireland, said: “It’s a situation that is obviouslynot going to go away anytime soon. “When the whole George Floyd incidenthappened, there have been several incidents afterwards, so therefore themessage still hasn’t sunk in. People haven’t been educated on it properly."

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:36Published

ASU club raising money for Kyle Rittenhouse [Video]

ASU club raising money for Kyle Rittenhouse

A Republican student group at Arizona State University is receiving backlash for donating money to the 17-year-old gunman who fatally shot two protesters in Wisconsin.

Credit: ABC15 Arizona     Duration: 00:47Published
Attorneys representing Kyle Rittenhouse say he was wrongfully charged after 'acting in self-defense' [Video]

Attorneys representing Kyle Rittenhouse say he was wrongfully charged after 'acting in self-defense'

Attorneys representing Kyle Rittenhouse, the teen charged with homicide in the shooting deaths of two protesters and the injuring of a third in Kenosha, says the 17-year-old has been wrongfully charged..

Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4     Duration: 03:04Published
17-year-old charged with killing protesters in Kenosha [Video]

17-year-old charged with killing protesters in Kenosha

Prosecutors have charged Kyle Rittenhouse in the fatal shooting of two protesters.

Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach     Duration: 00:23Published

Todos Medical wins $23.76M contract to supply Wisconsin lab with coronavirus PCR testing equipment and supplies

 Todos Medical Ltd (OTCQB:TOMDF), a diagnostics company, announced Monday that it has entered into a sales agreement with a Wisconsin-based laboratory to supply...
Proactive Investors

Wisconsin Governor Urges Trump to ‘Reconsider’ Kenosha Visit

Wisconsin Governor Urges Trump to ‘Reconsider’ Kenosha Visit Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers sent a letter to President Trump on Sunday urging him to “reconsider” his plans to visit Kenosha, where protests and violence are...
The Wrap Also reported by •NewsyWorldNewsBelfast TelegraphNPRFOXNews.comUSATODAY.comBusiness Insider

Ann Coulter, Michelle Malkin Under Fire for Supporting Accused Kenosha Shooter

Ann Coulter, Michelle Malkin Under Fire for Supporting Accused Kenosha Shooter Ann Coulter, Michelle Malkin, Tucker Carlson and Jesse Kelly are among the prominent conservatives under fire for offering support and even praise for an...
The Wrap Also reported by •USATODAY.com

