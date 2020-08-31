|
Trump declines to condemn Kyle Rittenhouse for killing of two protesters
Monday, 31 August 2020 ()
President Trump declined to denounce suspected vigilante shooter Kyle Rittenhouse, the 17-year-old who has been arrested and accused of killing two people during protests in Wisconsin. Instead, the president said at a news conference Wednesday that Rittenhouse "probably would have been killed" if he didn't fire his gun. Watch his remarks.
