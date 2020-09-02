Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

United Airlines furloughs 16,000 workers

CBS News Wednesday, 2 September 2020 ()
Airline's latest cuts affect far fewer people than the 36,000 employees it warned in July.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel - Published
News video: United Airlines plans to furlough 16,000 workers, still fewer than expected

United Airlines plans to furlough 16,000 workers, still fewer than expected 02:08

 United Airlines plans to furlough about 16,000 employees in October as air travel continues to be hammered by the coronavirus pandemic.

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

United Airlines Airline in the United States

United Airlines to cut more than 16,000 jobs on slump in travel

 United Airlines Holdings Inc. plans to eliminate 16,370 jobs next month as the carrier shrinks operations in response to the steep decline in travel demand amid..
WorldNews

The airline industry is ditching change fees because it’s desperate for people to fly

 American Airlines and Delta Air Lines both said they would permanently eliminate fees associated with changing or canceling a flight. The news comes less than a..
The Verge

That didn't take long: Delta, American join United in ditching $200 change fee on US flights

 The airlines' moves come 24 hours after rival United became the first U.S. carrier to eliminate the dreaded $200 fee. Southwest has never charged one.
USATODAY.com

United will drop unpopular ticket-change fees

 CEO Scott Kirby said the airline is working to better serve customers during the coronavirus pandemic.
CBS News

Related videos from verified sources

United Airlines To Furlough More Than 16K Employees On October 1 [Video]

United Airlines To Furlough More Than 16K Employees On October 1

United executives told reporters on Wednesday that the number is less than half of the airline's July furlough forecast, thanks in part to 7,400 employees accepting early retirements or voluntary..

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 00:34Published
Thousands of airline workers to lose jobs because of drop in travel caused by coronavirus [Video]

Thousands of airline workers to lose jobs because of drop in travel caused by coronavirus

Many U.S. airlines are overstaffed due to reduced flying schedules and low demand for air travel amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Credit: USA Today Travel (Domestic)     Duration: 00:59Published
United Airlines Prioritizing Customer Experience With Slashed Change Fee [Video]

United Airlines Prioritizing Customer Experience With Slashed Change Fee

United Airlines has permanently slashed its $200 flight change fee as the airline looks for ways to enhance the customer experience. United's chief communications director, Josh Earnest, joined Cheddar..

Credit: Cheddar Inc.     Duration: 02:35Published

Related news from verified sources

United Airlines to cut more than 16,000 jobs on slump in travel

United Airlines to cut more than 16,000 jobs on slump in travel United Airlines Holdings Inc. plans to eliminate 16,370 jobs next month as the carrier shrinks operations in response to the steep decline in travel demand amid...
WorldNews

Inter Miami Ties Atlanta United 0-0

 Inter Miami ended Wednesday's game against Atlanta United in a 0-0 tie after failing to capitalize on its 10-5 advantage in total shots.
cbs4.com Also reported by •FOX Sports

United States: First Circuit Affirms The Dismissal Of A Putative Securities Fraud Class Action Against Medical Robotics Company In Connection With The FDA's Issuance Of A Warning Letter - Shearman & Sterling LLP

 On August 25, 2020, the United States Court of Appeals for the First Circuit affirmed the dismissal of a putative securities fraud class action asserting...
Mondaq


Tweets about this