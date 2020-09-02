United Airlines furloughs 16,000 workers

United Airlines Holdings Inc. plans to eliminate 16,370 jobs next month as the carrier shrinks operations in response to the steep decline in travel demand amid..

American Airlines and Delta Air Lines both said they would permanently eliminate fees associated with changing or canceling a flight. The news comes less than a..

The airlines' moves come 24 hours after rival United became the first U.S. carrier to eliminate the dreaded $200 fee. Southwest has never charged one.

CEO Scott Kirby said the airline is working to better serve customers during the coronavirus pandemic.

United Airlines To Furlough More Than 16K Employees On October 1



United executives told reporters on Wednesday that the number is less than half of the airline's July furlough forecast, thanks in part to 7,400 employees accepting early retirements or voluntary.. Credit: CBS4 Miami Duration: 00:34 Published 5 hours ago

Thousands of airline workers to lose jobs because of drop in travel caused by coronavirus



Many U.S. airlines are overstaffed due to reduced flying schedules and low demand for air travel amid the coronavirus pandemic. Credit: USA Today Travel (Domestic) Duration: 00:59 Published 19 hours ago