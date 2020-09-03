Global  
 

Russian opposition leader was poisoned with military-grade nerve agent, Germany says

CBS News Thursday, 3 September 2020 ()
German Chancellor Angela Merkel is calling on President Vladimir Putin to provide answers after confirming that one of the Russian leader's top critics was poisoned. Alexei Navalny was attacked with the same military-grade nerve agent that was used to poison ex-Soviet spy Sergei Skripal in 2018. Former FBI Russia double agent and Naval intelligence officer Naveed Jamali joins CBSN's Lana Zak with expert insight into what appears to be an attempted murder.
