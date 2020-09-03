|
Russian opposition leader was poisoned with military-grade nerve agent, Germany says
Thursday, 3 September 2020 ()
German Chancellor Angela Merkel is calling on President Vladimir Putin to provide answers after confirming that one of the Russian leader's top critics was poisoned. Alexei Navalny was attacked with the same military-grade nerve agent that was used to poison ex-Soviet spy Sergei Skripal in 2018. Former FBI Russia double agent and Naval intelligence officer Naveed Jamali joins CBSN's Lana Zak with expert insight into what appears to be an attempted murder.
Vladimir Putin President of Russia from 2000 to 2008 and again since 2012
Germany identifies nerve agent used to poison Russian opposition leader Alexei NavalnyTest results show Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny was poisoned by a military-grade nerve agent, which was the same one used in an earlier attack on one..
CBS News
Putin opponent Alexei Navalny poisoned with Soviet-era nerve agent Novichok, Germany findsGermany tested the Russian opposition leader and found the same poison used against former Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter in Britain.
USATODAY.com
Soviet-era nerve agent found in ailing Putin foe, Germany saysNovichok was used to poison former Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter in Britain.
CBS News
Angela Merkel Chancellor of Germany
Merkel: Russian poisoning of Navalny is attempted murder
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:49Published
Germany’s finance ministry dropped ball in Wirecard scandalLondon — The main responsibility for the failure to pursue alleged irregularities at Wirecard lies with the German finance ministry, and Chancellor Angela..
WorldNews
Merkel condemns 'shameful' virus parliament protestShares German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Monday condemned as "shameful" an attempt by protesters angry at coronavirus restrictions to storm parliament, saying..
WorldNews
Naveed Jamali American national security commentator
Germany Country in Central Europe
Navalny poisoned: Germany has 'unequivocal' proof of nerve agent
Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 01:53Published
Lionel Messi has 'earned right' to leave Barcelona, says Sergio RamosSTUGGART, GERMANY: Sergio Ramos said Wednesday that Lionel Messi should be allowed to decide on his future as the Argentine superstar attempts to force his way..
WorldNews
Alexei Navalny Russian politician and anti-corruption activist
German Government: Navalny Was Poisoned With Novichok Nerve Agent
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:33Published
Sergei Skripal Former Russian military intelligence officer
Soviet Union Communist state in Europe and Asia that lasted from 1922 to 1991
Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny poisoned with novichokRussian opposition leader Alexei Navalny was poisoned with the same type of Soviet-era nerve agent that British authorities identified in a 2018 attack on a..
New Zealand Herald
U.S. faces hurdles in trying to nudge Belarus toward democracyWASHINGTON — Hindered by frayed ties with Europe, limited leverage and doubts about President Donald Trump’s devotion to democracy in Belarus, the United..
WorldNews
Nerve agent Novichok found in Russia's Alexey Navalny: Germany
Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 06:46Published
Federal Bureau of Investigation Governmental agency belonging to the United States Department of Justice
Officials investigate 'guy in jetpack' seen flying near LA airportThe FBI is investigating reports that a "guy in a jetpack" was seen by pilots flying near Los Angeles' LAX...
WorldNews
Pilots at LAX report seeing "guy in a jetpack" 3,000 feet in the airThe FAA and FBI are investigating a startling report of a man wearing a jetpack allegedly seen flying 3,000 feet in the air above Los Angeles International..
CBS News
Russians are again targeting Americans with disinformation, Facebook and Twitter warn.The companies said the F.B.I. had warned them that a so-called troll farm in St. Petersburg set up a network of fake user accounts and a website.
NYTimes.com
'Only in LA': FBI investigates after 'guy in a jet pack' is spotted 3,000 feet above LAXIn another 2020 surprise, the FBI is investigating after pilots say they saw a "guy in a jet pack" flying near incoming planes 3,000 feet above LAX.
USATODAY.com
