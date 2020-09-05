Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Rochester, New York City see violent clashes following Daniel Prude video release

FOXNews.com Saturday, 5 September 2020 ()
Chaotic clashes continued in Rochester, N.Y., for a third night Friday in reaction to recently released police body-camera footage of the March arrest of Daniel Prude, a Black man who died of asphyxiation a week later.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Published
News video: New York police bodycam footage of Daniel Prude arrest

New York police bodycam footage of Daniel Prude arrest 00:48

 We have new bodycam video showing the moment a man was pinned to the ground by police in New York. The incident happened in Rochester back in March, but the video is sparking protests again in the city.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Protests over Daniel Prude's death continue [Video]

Protests over Daniel Prude's death continue

Protests continued in Rochester Thursday night into Friday morning over the death of Daniel Prude. Protest organizers called out the Rochester Police Department’s handling of those protests.

Credit: WKBW Buffalo     Duration: 01:30Published
7 Police Officers Suspended Over Daniel Prude's Death [Video]

7 Police Officers Suspended Over Daniel Prude's Death

Seven Rochester police officers have been suspended with pay as protests continue over the death of Daniel Prude.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:53Published
Rochester Police Union Defends Handling Of Prude [Video]

Rochester Police Union Defends Handling Of Prude

The head of the union representing police officers in Rochester, New York, said Friday the disturbing video of Daniel Prude, a Black man from Chicago, suffocating after being taken into custody, does..

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago     Duration: 00:36Published

Related news from verified sources

Police officers involved in death of Daniel Prude suspended as Rochester protests continue

 Protests rocked the city of Rochester, New York for a second straight night following the release of body camera video showing police placing a spit hood over a...
CBS News

Seven police officers in Rochester suspended after asphyxiating Black man

 Seven police officers were suspended over the arrest and asphyxiation death of Black man Daniel Prude in Rochester, New York, after video of the March incident...
SBS


Tweets about this