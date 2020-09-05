Rochester, New York City see violent clashes following Daniel Prude video release
Saturday, 5 September 2020 () Chaotic clashes continued in Rochester, N.Y., for a third night Friday in reaction to recently released police body-camera footage of the March arrest of Daniel Prude, a Black man who died of asphyxiation a week later.
We have new bodycam video showing the moment a man was pinned to the ground by police in New York. The incident happened in Rochester back in March, but the video is sparking protests again in the city.
The head of the union representing police officers in Rochester, New York, said Friday the disturbing video of Daniel Prude, a Black man from Chicago, suffocating after being taken into custody, does..