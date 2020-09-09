|
Woodward book reveals Trump chose to downplay COVID-19 early on
Wednesday, 9 September 2020 ()
A new book from famed journalist Bob Woodward says President Trump knew about the dangers of coronavirus as early as February and intentionally decided to downplay its danger to the public. CBS News political correspondent Ed O'Keefe and the AP's Jill Colvin joined "Red and Blue" to discuss the allegations and Joe Biden's response.
|
|
|
|
