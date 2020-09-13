Arizona reports 384 new COVID-19 cases, seven new deaths

Coronavirus cases continue to mount in the country as 94,372 fresh infections were added to the 2nd highest COVID-19 tally in the world on September 13. Total cases in India are now 47,54,357 which include 9,73,175 active patients and 37,02,596 people who have recovered from the deadly virus which...
India crossed the 46 lakh-mark in COVID-19 cases on September 12. 97,570 new COVID-19 cases were reported in the last 24 hours. With the record spike, country's COVID-19 tally stands at 46,59,985. So..