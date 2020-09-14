|
When will Hurricane Sally make landfall?
Monday, 14 September 2020 ()
Hurricane Sally could bring storm surge of up to 11 feet for parts of the Gulf Coast and rainfall of up to 16 inches. Meteorologist Lonnie Quinn joins "CBS Evening News" with more on the latest track and forecast.
