When will Hurricane Sally make landfall?

CBS News Monday, 14 September 2020 ()
Hurricane Sally could bring storm surge of up to 11 feet for parts of the Gulf Coast and rainfall of up to 16 inches. Meteorologist Lonnie Quinn joins "CBS Evening News" with more on the latest track and forecast.
Video Credit: Newsflare - Published
News video: Hurricane Sally rocks Florida with huge waves and heavy rain

Hurricane Sally rocks Florida with huge waves and heavy rain 01:30

 Florida is seeing storm surges as Hurricane Sally barrels across the Gulf Coast on Monday, September 14. Expected to become a category 1 hurricane today and landfall by early Tuesday, Sally is threatening the Florida Panhandle and states along the Gulf Coast; namely, Louisiana and Mississippi.

Hurricane Sally strengthens as it barrels toward the Gulf Coast

 Less than three weeks after Hurricane Laura slammed Louisiana, Hurricane Sally emerged, quickly strengthening before hitting the Gulf Coast. Manuel Bojorquez..
CBS News

Hurricane Sally, now a Category 2, takes aim at the Gulf Coast

 More than 17 million people are in the path of the hurricane, and hundreds of miles of coastline are under storm watches and warnings.
CBS News

Hurricane Sally bears down on U.S. Gulf Coast

 Parts of Louisiana and Mississippi are being warned to expect huge storm surges as Hurricane Sally closes in on the Gulf Coast. CBS News meteorologist and..
CBS News

Hurricane Sally forms off US Gulf Coast, threatening southern states

 The slow-moving category one storm is expected to dump rain and could flood coastal communities.
BBC News

Surfer braves strong tides caused Hurricane Sally in Alabama

Surfer braves strong tides caused Hurricane Sally in Alabama

A man is enjoying surfing at Gulf Shores beach on Monday, September 14 afternoon with the high waves which was produced by Hurricane Sally, which is moving toward the Gulf Coast of the US. According..

Mural in Bay St. Louis dedicated to Hurricane Laura victims

Mural in Bay St. Louis dedicated to Hurricane Laura victims

Two weeks after Hurricane Laura made landfall, a Bay St. Louis artist honored those who were affected by the category four storm.

Strong Hurricane Makes Landfall in U.S. State of Louisiana

Strong Hurricane Makes Landfall in U.S. State of Louisiana

Hurricane Sally strengthens as it barrels toward the Gulf Coast

 Less than three weeks after Hurricane Laura slammed Louisiana, Hurricane Sally emerged, quickly strengthening before hitting the Gulf Coast. Manuel Bojorquez...
AP Top Stories September 14 A

 Here's the latest for Monday September 14th: Potential hurricane moves toward Gulf Coast; At least 24 deaths blamed on California fires; Two Los Angeles County...
Gulf Coast residents brace for Sally to possibly become new hurricane

 Storm-weary Gulf Coast residents prepared for a new weather onslaught Monday as Tropical Storm Sally churned northward.
