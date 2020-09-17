Global  
 

NYC delays in-person learning for most students

USATODAY.com Thursday, 17 September 2020 ()
New York City has again delayed the start of in-person learning for most of the more than 1 million students in its public school system, this time a result of staffing. The mayor made the announcement Thursday alongside labor leaders. (Sept. 17)
 
News video: NYC delays in-person learning for a second time

NYC delays in-person learning for a second time 02:13

 New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio delayed the start of in-person learning at public schools for a second time for most students on Thursday as the city grapples with how to safely reopen amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Facing Monday deadline, New York City will again delay start of in-person classes

 Whether NYC can successfully reopen its schools and restart in-person instruction has big implications for other large, urban districts.
 
