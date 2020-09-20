Global  
 

Honoring the life and legacy of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg

CBS News Sunday, 20 September 2020 ()
Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg shaped our nation's legal system. She was known for her dissents in cases involving abortion, civil rights, voting rights and pay discrimination against women. Samuel Issacharoff, professor of constitutional law at New York University's School of Law, joined CBSN's Lana Zak to discuss.
 Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg died Friday after a long battle with pancreatic cancer. She was 87 years old.

Fact check: Post declaring 4 GOP senators' views on filling Supreme Court opening is partly false

 Sens. Mitt Romney and Chuck Grassley haven't publicly stated how they feel about a pre-January vote on a Ruth Bader Ginsburg replacement.
USATODAY.com

‘This Is Why We Wanted This Guy’: Conservatives Push Trump to Fill Court Seat Quickly

 Social conservatives and evangelical groups sprang into action after the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, encouraging a speedy confirmation and rallying..
NYTimes.com

The Senate Judiciary Committee will consider Ruth Bader Ginsburg's replacement. Here are the members up for reelection

 Changes in the ranks after the 2020 election will influence who fills Associate Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's vacant seat.
USATODAY.com
This GOP Senator Says If Nominated To Replace RBC, 'It's Time For Roe v. Wade To Go' [Video]

This GOP Senator Says If Nominated To Replace RBC, 'It's Time For Roe v. Wade To Go'

The death of Supreme Court Justice and liberal icon Ruth Bader Ginsburg on Friday has gotten President Donald Trump's Rolodex spinning. According to CNN, Trump has updated a roster of more than 20 potential Supreme Court nominees in recent weeks. It will be Trump's third opportunity to appoint a justice to the bench, a move that is sure to thrill Republicans and infuriate Democrats. Trump added several new names to his list earlier this month, including Republican Sen. Tom Cotton of Arkansas.

Minnesotans React To Loss Of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg [Video]

Minnesotans React To Loss Of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was an icon, an advocate, and a trailblazer whose work touched so many lives in different ways, Erin Hassanzadeh reports (3:40).WCCO 4 News at 6 – September 19, 2020

Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota     Duration: 03:40Published
Vigils For Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Set For Sacramento, Davis [Video]

Vigils For Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Set For Sacramento, Davis

Vigils for U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who died in her Washington home Friday at 87 due to complications of metastatic pancreas cancer, will occur in Sacramento and Davis on..

Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento     Duration: 00:12Published
Delaware Valley Leaders On Both Sides Celebrate Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Life [Video]

Delaware Valley Leaders On Both Sides Celebrate Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Life

Alecia Reid reports.

Credit: CBS 3 Philly     Duration: 04:06Published

