Honoring the life and legacy of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg
Sunday, 20 September 2020 ()
Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg shaped our nation's legal system. She was known for her dissents in cases involving abortion, civil rights, voting rights and pay discrimination against women. Samuel Issacharoff, professor of constitutional law at New York University's School of Law, joined CBSN's Lana Zak to discuss.
