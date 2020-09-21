Trump says Supreme Court announcement coming Friday or Saturday

NY To Honor RBG With Statue



On Saturday, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo his state will honor "the life and legacy of" late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Ginsburg will get a statue in her native Brooklyn. Ginsburg died Friday at age 87 due to complications with metastatic pancreatic cancer. Ginsburg served 27 years on the Supreme Court. She was born in Flatbush, Brooklyn in 1933.

Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:32 Published on January 1, 1970