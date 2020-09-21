Global  
 

Trump says Supreme Court announcement coming Friday or Saturday

CBS News Monday, 21 September 2020 ()
Mr. Trump said there are four or five candidates on his short list to replace the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.
Video Credit: Wochit Business - Published
News video: As Trump Sings Ginsburg's Praises, Source Says He's Been 'Salivating' To Replace Her

As Trump Sings Ginsburg's Praises, Source Says He's Been 'Salivating' To Replace Her 00:34

 President Donald Trump praised Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg on Friday, whose death had been announced earlier that day. In a statement, Trump praised Ginsburg for her deft ability to 'disagree without being disagreeable.' However, Ginsburg's passing has been met with a flurry of...

Donald Trump: I'll probably announce Supreme Court pick on Friday or Saturday

 Appeals court judges Amy Coney Barrett and Barbara Lagoa are among the candidates on Trump's list to replace Ruth Bader Ginsburg on the Supreme Court.
USATODAY.com

TikTok unaware of $5bn US 'education fund' request

 US President Donald Trump made the claim at a pre-election rally.
BBC News

White House Press Secretary McEnany on Trump's timeline for Supreme Court pick

 The White House is offering new details on its plans to nominate a justice to replace Ruth Bader Ginsburg on the Supreme Court. White House Press Secretary..
CBS News

President Trump says he will name a female SCOTUS nominee this week, as list narrows

 President Trump has narrowed his list of potential nominees to replace the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, and said he will name a female nominee this week...
CBS News

Implications of Justice Ginsburg's death on the future of the Supreme Court

 Chip Reid looks at what issues the Supreme Court could consider in the coming months, following the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Legal experts Kimberly..
CBS News

Senator Klobuchar on Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg and upcoming Supreme Court confirmation battle

 Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar, a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's legacy and the..
CBS News
NY To Honor RBG With Statue [Video]

NY To Honor RBG With Statue

On Saturday, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo his state will honor "the life and legacy of" late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Ginsburg will get a statue in her native Brooklyn. Ginsburg died Friday at age 87 due to complications with metastatic pancreatic cancer. Ginsburg served 27 years on the Supreme Court. She was born in Flatbush, Brooklyn in 1933.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:32Published

Biden's False Claims [Video]

Biden's False Claims

CNN reports Joe Biden made false claims in a Sunday speech. In the speech, Biden urged Senate Republicans to let the winner of the presidential election fill the new Supreme Court vacancy. CNN reports..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:47Published
President Trump Pushes To Name Successor To Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Quickly [Video]

President Trump Pushes To Name Successor To Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Quickly

Meanwhile, Democrats are trying to scramble to stop any movement before the election. CBS News’ Paula Reid reports.

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago     Duration: 02:16Published
Who Will Replace RBG – And When? [Video]

Who Will Replace RBG – And When?

Kate Raddatz spoke to a political science expert about what the process to replace Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg involve (3:07).WCCO 4 News At 10 - September 20, 2020

Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota     Duration: 03:07Published

Looking back at the life and legacy of pioneering Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg

 Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg championed women's rights and advocated for women in all industries. Chief legal correspondent Jan Crawford reports.
CBS News Also reported by •NewsmaxNewsyNew Zealand HeraldMashableCTV NewsUSATODAY.com

Ruth Bader Ginsburg: What's next with the Supreme Court vacancy?

Ruth Bader Ginsburg: What's next with the Supreme Court vacancy? Republican efforts to fill Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's seat after her death are likely to move swiftly this week, with US President Donald Trump...
New Zealand Herald Also reported by •Mid-DayMashableNewsmaxCBS NewsUSATODAY.com

Supreme Court vacancy a game changer for U.S. election

 Just six weeks before Americans vote for their next president, the death of legendary Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has left a gigantic hole on the...
CBC.ca Also reported by •NewsmaxNewsyNew Zealand HeraldCTV NewsCBS NewsUSATODAY.com

