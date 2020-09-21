2020 Emmy Awards ceremony goes virtual

The glitch at the virtual creative arts Emmy telecast was minor, but it may have provoked flashbacks for the host of Sunday's more ambitious main TV awards...

Jimmy Kimmel Will Host Emmys 2020 from Inside an Empty Staples Center in L.A. The 2020 Emmy Awards will be a virtual event, but Jimmy Kimmel will still be hosting the show from a studio! The show usually is held at the Microsoft Theatre at...

Just Jared 21 hours ago



