2020 Emmy Awards ceremony goes virtual

CBS News Monday, 21 September 2020 ()
The Emmys on Sunday night was the biggest live virtual awards show yet during the coronavirus pandemic. Entertainment Tonight host Kevin Frazier joined CBSN to break down the highlights.
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Schitt's Creek sweeps comedy categories at 2020 Emmys

Schitt's Creek sweeps comedy categories at 2020 Emmys 01:02

 Watchmen, Succession and Schitt’s Creek were the big winners during apolitically charged Emmy Awards and a ceremony unlike any before. The biggestnight in US TV took place against the backdrop of a pandemic, social unrestand a looming presidential election billed as the most consequential...

Jerry Harris to Remain in Custody After Arrest on Child Pornography Charge

 A lawyer for Mr. Harris, star of the Emmy-winning Netflix series “Cheer,” waived his initial hearings on Monday.
Schitt’s Creek, Succession and Watchmen steal the show at the ‘Pandemmys’ [Video]

Schitt’s Creek, Succession and Watchmen steal the show at the ‘Pandemmys’

The TV shows Schitt’s Creek, Succession and Watchmen were the big winners at the Emmy Awards on Sunday - this year dubbed ‘The Pandemmys’ due to the ceremony being held virtually amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Primetime Emmy Awards go virtual for live show

 "Schitt's Creek" became the first show to sweep the comedy category in the history of the Emmy Awards. Nominees and winners also promoted messages of social..
Virtual Emmy Awards set bar high with live telecast

 The glitch at the virtual creative arts Emmy telecast was minor, but it may have provoked flashbacks for the host of Sunday's more ambitious main TV awards...
Jimmy Kimmel Will Host Emmys 2020 from Inside an Empty Staples Center in L.A.

 The 2020 Emmy Awards will be a virtual event, but Jimmy Kimmel will still be hosting the show from a studio! The show usually is held at the Microsoft Theatre at...
Emmy Awards Air as Giant Video Conference with TV's Top Stars

 The Emmy Awards aired as a live, virtual ceremony on Sunday, bringing Hollywood television stars together, distantly, through a giant would-be Zoom call with...
