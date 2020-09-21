|
2020 Emmy Awards ceremony goes virtual
Monday, 21 September 2020 ()
The Emmys on Sunday night was the biggest live virtual awards show yet during the coronavirus pandemic. Entertainment Tonight host Kevin Frazier joined CBSN to break down the highlights.
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Emmy Award American television production award
Jerry Harris to Remain in Custody After Arrest on Child Pornography ChargeA lawyer for Mr. Harris, star of the Emmy-winning Netflix series “Cheer,” waived his initial hearings on Monday.
NYTimes.com
Schitt’s Creek, Succession and Watchmen steal the show at the ‘Pandemmys’
Credit: Euronews English Duration: 01:18Published
Primetime Emmy Awards go virtual for live show"Schitt's Creek" became the first show to sweep the comedy category in the history of the Emmy Awards. Nominees and winners also promoted messages of social..
CBS News
Kevin Frazier American sportscaster
Entertainment Tonight American television series
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this