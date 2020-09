Rookie Alejandro Kirk Has HR, 4 Hits, Jays Beat Yankees 11-5 Tuesday, 22 September 2020 ( 5 minutes ago )

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Rookie Alejandro Kirk became the first catcher 21 or younger since Johnny Bench with at least four hits that included two for extra bases, and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Yankees 11-5 Monday night to drop New York 1 1/2 games behind Minnesota for home-field advantage in the first round […] 👓 View full article

