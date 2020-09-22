Global  
 

Louisville under state of emergency ahead of Breonna Taylor decision

CBS News Tuesday, 22 September 2020 ()
The city of Louisville, Kentucky, is under a state of emergency as it awaits a major decision in the case of Breonna Taylor's death. Jericka Duncan has the latest.
Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Published
News video: Louisville in a State of Emergency following Breonna Taylor settlement

Louisville in a State of Emergency following Breonna Taylor settlement 00:32

 Police in Lousville Kentucky have declared a state of emergency as the city waits to hear if 4 officers will be charged in the death of Breonna Taylor. Federal buildings, and other downtown businesses are already boarded up.

Officer in Breonna Taylor case defends actions, slams mayor in mass email to Louisville cops

 Sgt. Jonathan Mattingly sent an email to more than 1,000 colleagues criticizing the Louisville mayor and defending his actions that March night.
 
USATODAY.com

Louisville braces for announcement in Breonna Taylor case

 A federal courthouse was boarded up and car access to a downtown park blocked off ahead of the highly anticipated decision.
CBS News

Kodak Black Sues Federal Bureau of Prisons for Alleged Torture

 Kodak Black's life has been a living hell at a federal prison in Kentucky due to beatings at the hands of guards, mental abuse and religious suppression ... so..
TMZ.com

