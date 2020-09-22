|
Louisville under state of emergency ahead of Breonna Taylor decision
Tuesday, 22 September 2020 ()
The city of Louisville, Kentucky, is under a state of emergency as it awaits a major decision in the case of Breonna Taylor's death. Jericka Duncan has the latest.
Black Lives Matter: Kentucky city prepares for Breonna Taylor announcementIn the US, officials in Kentucky's largest city were preparing for more protests and possible unrest on Tuesday as the public nervously awaits the state attorney..
New Zealand Herald
Downtown Louisville braces for Breonna Taylor decision
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 00:49Published
Louisville braces for Breonna Taylor case decisionPolice in Louisville, Kentucky have begun preparing for another round of protests and possible unrest as the city nervously awaits the state attorney general's..
USATODAY.com
Officer in Breonna Taylor case defends actions, slams mayor in mass email to Louisville copsSgt. Jonathan Mattingly sent an email to more than 1,000 colleagues criticizing the Louisville mayor and defending his actions that March night.
USATODAY.com
Louisville braces for announcement in Breonna Taylor caseA federal courthouse was boarded up and car access to a downtown park blocked off ahead of the highly anticipated decision.
CBS News
AP Top Stories September 22 PHere's the latest for Tuesday September 22nd: Romney supports voting for Ginsburg replacement; U.S., China trade barbs over coronavirus; Police in Kentucky..
USATODAY.com
Breonna Taylor's mother speaks about settlement with LouisvilleBreonna Taylor's mother says her fight for justice is not over after the city of Louisville agreed to settle the family's wrongful death lawsuit for $12 million..
CBS News
Scammers find a weak spot in Pandemic Unemployment Assistance programMillions of Americans who lost their jobs because of the pandemic are relying on government assistance to make ends meet. But one hastily enacted program,..
CBS News
Louisville reaches settlement with Breonna Taylor's familyCBS News correspondent Jericka Duncan joins CBSN from Louisville, where the city has reached a $12 million wrongful death settlement with Breonna Taylor's..
CBS News
Reaction to Louisville's settlement with Breonna Taylor's familyThe city of Louisville agreed to a $12 million settlement with Breonna Taylor's family and will implement reforms in the police department. Taylor was killed in..
CBS News
