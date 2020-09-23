|
Louisville police prepare city for an upcoming decision in Breonna Taylor case
Wednesday, 23 September 2020 ()
Louisville is preparing for potential protests ahead of the state attorney general's announcement about whether a grand jury decided to charge the officers involved in Breonna Taylor's shooting death. An announcement is expected any day now from Attorney General Daniel Cameron. Jericka Duncan reports.
Kentucky attorney general expected to announce Breonna Taylor decision today: Here's what we knowThe Kentucky attorney general is expected to announce a decision in the fatal shooting of 26-year-old Breonna Taylor by Louisville police this afternoon.
USATODAY.com
Louisville braces for fallout ahead of decision on charging police in Breonna Taylor caseLouisville was bracing for a decision on whether any police officers will be charged in the March 13 shooting death of Breonna Taylor.
USATODAY.com
Grand jury could provide 'Justice for Breonna' – or exonerate the officers who shot herIf the Breonna Taylor cases goes to a grand jury, at least nine of 12 jurors must vote to return an indictment against any of three officers involved.
USATODAY.com
Louisville declares state of emergency, cancels police days off while decision looms in Breonna Taylor caseA decision in the Breonna Taylor case could come as soon as this week from Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron.
USATODAY.com
Louisville police nix days off while attorney general decision looms in Breonna Taylor caseA decision in the Breonna Taylor case could come as soon as this week from Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron.
USATODAY.com
Louisville to pay millions to Breonna Taylor’s mom, introduce police reformsLOUISVILLE, Ky. — The city of Louisville will pay several million dollars to the mother of Breonna Taylor and install police reforms as part of a settlement of..
WorldNews
Too Little, Too Late? Kentucky AG Meets Breonna Taylor's Family For First Time
Louisville under state of emergency ahead of Breonna Taylor decisionThe city of Louisville, Kentucky, is under a state of emergency as it awaits a major decision in the case of Breonna Taylor's death. Jericka Duncan has the..
CBS News
Breonna Taylor's mother speaks about settlement with LouisvilleBreonna Taylor's mother says her fight for justice is not over after the city of Louisville agreed to settle the family's wrongful death lawsuit for $12 million..
CBS News
Scammers find a weak spot in Pandemic Unemployment Assistance programMillions of Americans who lost their jobs because of the pandemic are relying on government assistance to make ends meet. But one hastily enacted program,..
CBS News
Louisville reaches settlement with Breonna Taylor's familyCBS News correspondent Jericka Duncan joins CBSN from Louisville, where the city has reached a $12 million wrongful death settlement with Breonna Taylor's..
CBS News
