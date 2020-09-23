Global  
 

Louisville police prepare city for an upcoming decision in Breonna Taylor case

CBS News Wednesday, 23 September 2020
Louisville is preparing for potential protests ahead of the state attorney general's announcement about whether a grand jury decided to charge the officers involved in Breonna Taylor's shooting death. An announcement is expected any day now from Attorney General Daniel Cameron. Jericka Duncan reports.
 Louisville police erected security barriers and boarded up windows on Tuesday (September 22) in anticipation of the grand jury's decision in the Breonna Taylor case expected any day.

