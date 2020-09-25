Global  
 

White House chief of staff Mark Meadows on accepting election results

CBS News Friday, 25 September 2020 ()
White House chief of staff Mark Meadows joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss President Trump's refusal to say if he will accept the results of the election and commit to a peaceful transfer of power.
