Kentucky attorney general to release recordings of Breonna Taylor grand jury proceedings

CBS News Tuesday, 29 September 2020 ()
Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron plans to release some of his probe into the deadly shooting of Breonna Taylor. In another twist, a grand juror is requesting to speak about the case in the interest of public trust. Adriana Diaz has more.
 Kentucky’s Attorney General Daniel Cameron has agreed to release the recording of the grand jury’s deliberations in the case of Breonna Taylor.

Daniel Cameron (American politician) American lawyer and politician

Kentucky Kentucky State in the southeastern United States

Shooting of Breonna Taylor Shooting of Breonna Taylor 2020 police killing of a woman in Louisville, Kentucky

