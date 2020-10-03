|
2 Republican senators test positive for COVID-19
Saturday, 3 October 2020 ()
Both Mike Lee and Thom Tillis are on the Senate Judiciary Committee, and both were at the September 26 event at the White House to nominate Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court.
Two Republican members of the Senate Judiciary Committee have tested positive for Covid-19, raising questions about upcoming Supreme Court confirmation hearings.
Democrats say Supreme Court hearings are "premature" after GOP Sen. Mike Lee tested positive for COVID-19 following a meeting with Amy Coney Barrett.
Republican Utah Sen. Mike Lee revealed Friday he was infected with the coronavirus
GOP 'full steam ahead' on Barrett after Trump test
The release of the James Bond film No Time to Die has been delayed again, this time to 2021, because of the effects of Covid-19 on the theatrical business.
Three more people have died from COVID-19 in Victoria, where there has also been eight new diagnoses over the past 24 hours.
Donald Trump begins hospital stay
Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, announced in a statement Friday he received a positive COVID-19 test.
Rapid COVID-19 tests becoming popular, but are they as accurate?
Masks Still Not Required In White House
Stricken by COVID-19, a feverish and "fatigued" President Donald Trump was taken to a military hospital Friday after being injected with an experimental antibody
President Trump took the presidential helicopter Marine One from the White House to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Maryland
As President Trump heads to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, what to know about the nation's premier hospital for troops, officials.
