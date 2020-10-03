Global  
 

2 Republican senators test positive for COVID-19

CBS News Saturday, 3 October 2020
Both Mike Lee and Thom Tillis are on the Senate Judiciary Committee, and both were at the September 26 event at the White House to nominate Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court.
US Supreme Court: Members of Senate Judiciary panel test positive

 Two Republican members of the Senate Judiciary Committee have tested positive for Covid-19, raising questions about upcoming Supreme Court confirmation hearings..
New Zealand Herald

Trump and Sen. Mike Lee's positive COVID-19 tests spark worries over Amy Coney Barrett confirmation, but GOP moving forward anyway

 Democrats say Supreme Court hearings are "premature" after GOP Sen. Mike Lee tested positive for COVID-19 following a meeting with Amy Coney Barrett.
USATODAY.com

GOP senator with virus says he’ll make Supreme Court vote

 SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Republican Utah Sen. Mike Lee revealed Friday he was infected with the coronavirus in an announcement that came just hours after..
WorldNews
GOP 'full steam ahead' on Barrett after Trump test [Video]

GOP 'full steam ahead' on Barrett after Trump test

Republicans Friday said they would push forward with Senate Judiciary Committee hearings on Trump's Supreme Court replacement, even after Trump tested positive for COVID-19 and went into isolation. Gavino Garay has more.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:31Published

Release of James Bond film No Time To Die delayed again to 2021

 The release of the James Bond film No Time to Die has been delayed again, this time to 2021, because of the effects of Covid-19 on the theatrical business.MGM,..
New Zealand Herald

Daniel Andrews hits out at 'unacceptable' scenes from crowded St Kilda beach

 Three more people have died from COVID-19 in Victoria, where there has also been eight new diagnoses over the past 24 hours.
SBS
Donald Trump begins hospital stay [Video]

Donald Trump begins hospital stay

US President Donald Trump has begun his stay in hospital after he and wifeMelania tested positive to Covid-19. A White House spokeswoman said thepresident was 'fatigued but in good spirits' ahead of the 'precautionary' staywhich is likely to last 'a few days'.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:14Published

Democrats say it's 'premature' to move forward with Barrett confirmation hearings after Trump, GOP senator test positive for COVID-19

 Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, announced in a statement Friday he received a positive COVID-19 test.
USATODAY.com

Rapid COVID-19 tests becoming popular, but are they as accurate? [Video]

Rapid COVID-19 tests becoming popular, but are they as accurate?

Tampa Bay doctors say when it comes to testing for the coronavirus, some tests are more accurate than others.

Credit: ABC Action News    Duration: 01:47Published

Masks Still Not Required In White House [Video]

Masks Still Not Required In White House

Jabin Botsford/Getty Images A senior official told the Associated Press that the White House will not require face masks, even after President Donald Trump's COVID-19 diagnosis. The official said that wearing a mask or face-covering is a "personal choice." Top public health experts have repeatedly urged Americans to wear masks, touting them as the most powerful tool against the virus. Visit Business Insider's homepage for more stories.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:32Published

Trump arrives at Walter Reed after COVID diagnosis

 Stricken by COVID-19, a feverish and "fatigued" President Donald Trump was taken to a military hospital Friday after being injected with an experimental antibody..
USATODAY.com

Trump travels to Walter Reed hospital on Marine One after coronavirus diagnosis

 President Trump took the presidential helicopter Marine One from the White House to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Maryland, where Mr. Trump..
CBS News

Trump heads to Walter Reed, the hospital for presidents, war heroes, Supreme Court justices

 As President Trump heads to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, what to know about the nation's premier hospital for troops, officials.
USATODAY.com

