Hurricane Delta expected to regain strength as it approaches U.S. Gulf Coast Wednesday, 7 October 2020 ( 9 minutes ago )

Hurricane Delta is expected to gain strength as it churns its way through the Gulf of Mexico towards the Louisiana coast. The powerful storm was downgraded overnight to a Category 2 just before making landfall in Mexico. CBS News meteorologist and climate specialist Jeff Berardelli joins CBSN with the latest. 👓 View full article

