Hurricane Delta expected to regain strength as it approaches U.S. Gulf Coast

CBS News Wednesday, 7 October 2020 ()
Hurricane Delta is expected to gain strength as it churns its way through the Gulf of Mexico towards the Louisiana coast. The powerful storm was downgraded overnight to a Category 2 just before making landfall in Mexico. CBS News meteorologist and climate specialist Jeff Berardelli joins CBSN with the latest.
Video Credit: Reuters - Politics - Published
News video: Hurricane Delta slams into Mexico near Cancun

Hurricane Delta slams into Mexico near Cancun 01:02

 Hurricane Delta rapidly lost strength before landfall near top Caribbean getaway Cancun on Wednesday, potentially saving the area's hotels, condos and Mayan indigenous villages from an onslaught threatened when it was a menacing Category 4 storm. This report produced by Yahaira Jacquez.

Hurricane Delta makes landfall in Mexico, forecast to hit US Gulf Coast on Friday

 Hurricane Delta hit Mexico on Wednesday as an extremely dangerous Category 2 storm. It's expected to strengthen when it hits the US on Friday.
Hurricane Delta hits Mexico, takes aim at Louisiana coast

 Hurricane Delta rapidly intensified before reaching Mexico's Yucatan Peninusla, and it's expected to make landfall in Louisiana on Friday. CBS News meteorologist..
Hurricane Delta could slam Mexico's Yucatan as Category 4 storm

 Forecasters say it's likely to head to Louisiana after hitting resort-studded part of Mexico.
WEB EXTRA: Hurricane Delta Hits Cancun [Video]

WEB EXTRA: Hurricane Delta Hits Cancun

Watch and listen as Hurricane Delta came ashore near Cancun, Mexico early Wednesday as a Category 2 storm with 110 miles per hour winds. The storm is expected to make landfall again along the US Gulf..

Hurricane Delta's wrath downs trees in Mexico [Video]

Hurricane Delta's wrath downs trees in Mexico

Hurricane Delta made landfall just south of the resort city of Cancun, along the northeastern coast of Yucatan Peninsula Wednesday morning, October 7 around 5:30 am.

Tracking The Tropics: Hurricane Delta 10/7 7AM [Video]

Tracking The Tropics: Hurricane Delta 10/7 7AM

Hurricane Delta made landfall on the northeast coast of the Yucatan Peninsula

Dangerous Hurricane Delta bears down on Mexico's Yucatan

 CANCUN, Mexico (AP) — Hurricane Delta rapidly intensified into a dangerous Category 4 storm with 145 mph (230 kph) winds Tuesday while following a course to...
Hurricane Delta bears down on Mexico's Caribbean coast

 Cancun, Mexico (AFP) Oct 7, 2020 Hurricane Delta churned towards Mexico's Caribbean coast on Wednesday as thousands of tourists hunkered down in emergency...
Dangerous Hurricane Delta bears down on Mexico's Yucatan

 Hurricane Delta rapidly intensified into a dangerous Category 4 storm with 145 mphÂ winds while following a course to hammer southeastern Mexico and then...
