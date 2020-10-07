Hurricane Delta expected to regain strength as it approaches U.S. Gulf Coast
Wednesday, 7 October 2020 () Hurricane Delta is expected to gain strength as it churns its way through the Gulf of Mexico towards the Louisiana coast. The powerful storm was downgraded overnight to a Category 2 just before making landfall in Mexico. CBS News meteorologist and climate specialist Jeff Berardelli joins CBSN with the latest.
Hurricane Delta rapidly lost strength before landfall near top Caribbean getaway Cancun on Wednesday, potentially saving the area's hotels, condos and Mayan indigenous villages from an onslaught threatened when it was a menacing Category 4 storm. This report produced by Yahaira Jacquez.
Watch and listen as Hurricane Delta came ashore near Cancun, Mexico early Wednesday as a Category 2 storm with 110 miles per hour winds. The storm is expected to make landfall again along the US Gulf..