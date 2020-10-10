The Taliban on Trump: "We hope he will win the election"

'Connectivity in region will benefit countries': Abdullah Abdullah on SAARC's revival and India-Pak resolving issues



While reacting on South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC's) revival and India-Pak resolving issues, the Chairman of High Council for National Reconciliation of Afghanistan, Abdullah Abdullah said, "More connected the region is, the more we will benefit. It's not for us to decide for any country, that's the accepted fact. Through more connectivity in region, all the countries will benefit." On being asked about Pak-based terror groups hijacking Afghan peace process, "It won't mean peace if we only have agreement with Taliban and other terror groups continue freelancing in Afghanistan." Abdullah Abdullah also talked about consequences if the US leaving Afghan peace process, "Premature withdrawal by the US from peace deal will leave a vacuum, which will have an impact on the security situation in Afghanistan. But it won't mean one side prevailing over another," said Abdullah.

Credit: ANI Duration: 02:23 Published on January 1, 1970