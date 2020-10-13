Global  
 

Millions of voters turn out for early voting in several states

CBS News Tuesday, 13 October 2020 ()
More than 10 million Americans have already cast their ballots. Before Election Day, early voting will be an option in 43 states and Washington, D.C. So many people showed up Monday when polls opened in Georgia, some of the state's first voters faced lines more than five hours long. Mark Strassmann reports.
News video: Early Voting Kicks Off in Kentucky

 Kentucky is the last of the Tri-State to begin early voting for the 2020 General Election, which will run for three weeks, the longest in-person voting period ever for Bluegrass voters.

Senators to question Trump Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett as the second day of hearings begins

 Republicans aim to confirm Barrett to the Court before Election Day, and Democrats acknowledge they lack the votes to block her confirmation.
USATODAY.com

How to watch Amy Coney Barrett's Senate confirmation hearings

 Barrett will likely voted out of the Committee on October 22, setting up a vote on the full floor shortly before Election Day.
CBS News
Trump appears in public since COVID-19 diagnosis [Video]

Trump appears in public since COVID-19 diagnosis

[NFA] U.S. President Donald Trump appeared back to his old self on Saturday as he addressed supporters at the White House in his first public event since being diagnosed with COVID-19. Colette Luke has the latest.

Mitch McConnell: A COVID-19 relief deal is 'unlikely' before Election Day

 Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell also called House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's comments about the 25th Amendment "absolutely absurd."
USATODAY.com

IPL 2020: Top two leading teams DC and MI all set for face off in Abu Dhabi [Video]

Delhi Capitals (DC) is all set to face Mumbai Indians (MI) on October 11 at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. DC team players left their hotel from the UAE city. DC is on 1st place and MI is on 2nd in the IPL table.

White House hosted Covid 'super spreader' event, says Dr Anthony Fauci

 WASHINGTON: White House coronavirus task force member Dr Anthony Fauci on Friday said that the White House had hosted a 'super spreader' event where people were..
WorldNews
'If Trump tells us to take COVID vaccine, I won't': Kamala Harris [Video]

During the US Vice Presidential debate, Democratic nominee Kamala Harris directly said that if there is a coronavirus vaccine available during Donald Trump's administration that is not embraced by scientific advisers but pushed by the President, she will not take it. Harris said, "If Dr. Fauci, if the doctors tell us that we should take it, I'll be the first in line to take it, absolutely. But if Donald Trump tells us to take it, I'm not taking it." On his response, US VP Mike Pence asked Kamala Harris to not stop playing politics with lives. He said, "We have vaccine. You are undermining confidence in an eventual coronavirus vaccine by saying you wouldn't take it unless it was endorsed by public health experts. Stop playing politics with people's lives." Vice President Mike Pence and Democratic Vice President nominee Kamala Harris came face-to-face for debate in Washington DC ahead of US elections 2020.

2020 Daily Trail Markers: Early voting kicked off today in Georgia

 The state's June 9th primary, which was marked by technical issues with voting machines and reports of voters standing in line for hours.
CBS News

Biden making a push in battleground states

 With less than a month to go before the election, Joe Biden is making a push in states he never expected to win. The former vice president is virtually tied with..
CBS News
Long lines as early voting kicks off in Georgia [Video]

People waited in line, some for hours, to cast their ballots in Georgia as in-person early voting kicked off on Monday.

'I'd wait for hours if I had to': Long lines greet voters on first day of early voting in Georgia

 The computer failures that plagued the primary elections in June were again an issue in pockets of precincts. There also were reports of locations with too few..
USATODAY.com

Kenton County preps for early voting to start Tuesday [Video]

Kenton County election officials hope on-demand ballot printing and official early voting centers will help smooth the road to a record-high early and absentee turnout ahead of November’s..

Voters line up in huge lines for early voting in Georgia [Video]

Voters in Georgia wait in line for early voting [Video]

Early voting for the 2020 presidential election kicked off in Alpharetta, Georgia, on Monday, October 12.Voters were seen lined up outside polling stations early morning before they open.

