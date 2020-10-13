|
Millions of voters turn out for early voting in several states
Tuesday, 13 October 2020 ()
More than 10 million Americans have already cast their ballots. Before Election Day, early voting will be an option in 43 states and Washington, D.C. So many people showed up Monday when polls opened in Georgia, some of the state's first voters faced lines more than five hours long. Mark Strassmann reports.
|
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Election day day when elections are held
Senators to question Trump Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett as the second day of hearings beginsRepublicans aim to confirm Barrett to the Court before Election Day, and Democrats acknowledge they lack the votes to block her confirmation.
USATODAY.com
How to watch Amy Coney Barrett's Senate confirmation hearingsBarrett will likely voted out of the Committee on October 22, setting up a vote on the full floor shortly before Election Day.
CBS News
Trump appears in public since COVID-19 diagnosis
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 02:19Published
Mitch McConnell: A COVID-19 relief deal is 'unlikely' before Election DaySenate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell also called House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's comments about the 25th Amendment "absolutely absurd."
USATODAY.com
Washington, D.C. Capital of the United States of America
IPL 2020: Top two leading teams DC and MI all set for face off in Abu Dhabi
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:35Published
White House hosted Covid 'super spreader' event, says Dr Anthony FauciWASHINGTON: White House coronavirus task force member Dr Anthony Fauci on Friday said that the White House had hosted a 'super spreader' event where people were..
WorldNews
'If Trump tells us to take COVID vaccine, I won't': Kamala Harris
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:16Published
Georgia (U.S. state) State in the southeastern United States
2020 Daily Trail Markers: Early voting kicked off today in GeorgiaThe state's June 9th primary, which was marked by technical issues with voting machines and reports of voters standing in line for hours.
CBS News
Biden making a push in battleground statesWith less than a month to go before the election, Joe Biden is making a push in states he never expected to win. The former vice president is virtually tied with..
CBS News
Long lines as early voting kicks off in Georgia
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 00:47Published
'I'd wait for hours if I had to': Long lines greet voters on first day of early voting in GeorgiaThe computer failures that plagued the primary elections in June were again an issue in pockets of precincts. There also were reports of locations with too few..
USATODAY.com
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this