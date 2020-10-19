Global  
 

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi sets deadline for COVID-19 stimulus deal

CBS News Monday, 19 October 2020 ()
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says the White House has until Tuesday to agree to a deal on a new coronavirus stimulus package if President Trump wants one before Election Day. Senate Republicans are unlikely to support a larger aid bill. CBS News chief congressional correspondent Nancy Cordes joins CBSN's Tanya Rivero with the latest on the stimulus talks.
Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Published
News video: Nancy Pelosi sets deadline for non-partisan deal

Nancy Pelosi sets deadline for non-partisan deal 00:27

 Talks among lawmakers today could determine if we see a new COVID relief bill before Election Day. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has set a deadline for republicans and democrats to come together today and try to strike a deal.

