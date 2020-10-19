|
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi sets deadline for COVID-19 stimulus deal
Monday, 19 October 2020 ()
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says the White House has until Tuesday to agree to a deal on a new coronavirus stimulus package if President Trump wants one before Election Day. Senate Republicans are unlikely to support a larger aid bill. CBS News chief congressional correspondent Nancy Cordes joins CBSN's Tanya Rivero with the latest on the stimulus talks.
