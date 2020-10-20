|
Microphones can be muted during presidential debate responses
Tuesday, 20 October 2020 ()
The candidates' microphones will be muted in Thursday's presidential debate when one of the candidates is giving his uninterrupted response. Ed O'Keefe has the latest.
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Ed O'Keefe (journalist) journalist
Trump slams Dr. Fauci, downplays coronavirus as cases rise across U.S.President Trump launched new attacks against Dr. Anthony Fauci on the campaign trail Monday, calling the nation's top infectious disease expert a "disaster." CBS..
CBS News
Trump struggles in key swing states, hurt by virus responsePresident Trump held two rallies in Arizona on Monday in an attempt to turn the tide against former Vice President Joe Biden, who could become the first..
CBS News
Biden to prep for debate as campaign focuses on battleground statesCBS News political correspondent Ed O'Keefe reports on the latest from the 2020 campaign trail.
CBS News
President Trump and Joe Biden campaign in key battleground states FridayWith Election Day a little more than two weeks away, President Trump and Joe Biden hit the campaign trail in key battlegrounds Friday. Meantime, there are..
CBS News
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this