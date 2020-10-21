Global  
 

Voters receive threatening emails linked to overseas servers

CBS News Wednesday, 21 October 2020
Voters in at least three states have received threatening emails that told them to vote for Trump "or else." CBS News reporter Melissa Quinn traced those emails to servers in at least three countries with the help of tech experts. She joined CBSN to discuss what they uncovered and how it might impact voters.
