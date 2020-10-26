|
With a little more than a week until Election Day, Trump and Biden make their closing pitches on ‘60 Minutes.’
Monday, 26 October 2020 ()
President Trump and former Vice President Joseph R. Biden Jr. offered sharply divergent visions for the country as they made their closing pitches on ‘60 Minutes.’
Donald Trump 45th president of the United States
Donald Trump campaigns in Allentown, Pennsylvania
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:21Published
White House sends mixed messages about controlling the coronavirus pandemicWhite House chief of staff Mark Meadows said the U.S. won't be able to control the pandemic, even as President Trump claims we're "rounding the turn." CBS News..
CBS News
Senators debate Barrett ahead of confirmation voteSenators continue debating the merits of Amy Coney Barrett's expected confirmation to the Supreme Court. Republicans are expected to overpower Democratic..
USATODAY.com
Donald Trump mocks Joe Biden for calling him 'George'Donald Trump mocked Joe Biden for mistakenly calling him "George" during a televised campaign event and accused the US media of helping his Democratic rival "get..
New Zealand Herald
Trump administration offers conflicting messages on COVID-19 pandemicThe Trump administration is delivering conflicting messages about fighting the coronavirus pandemic, with only eight days to go until Election Day. CBSN..
CBS News
Joe Biden 47th vice president of the United States, 2020 Democratic presidential nominee
Trump slams Biden energy plans in PennsylvaniaPresident Donald Trump is focusing on challenger Joe Biden's policies on energy as he campaigns in Pennsylvania. Trump claims that Biden would "abolish the..
USATODAY.com
Lizzo campaigns for Biden in MichiganLizzo isn't the only celebrity who hit the campaign trail this weekend.
CBS News
Donald Trump on Biden: He's a pathetic candidate
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:48Published
