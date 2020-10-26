Global  
 

With a little more than a week until Election Day, Trump and Biden make their closing pitches on ‘60 Minutes.’

Monday, 26 October 2020
President Trump and former Vice President Joseph R. Biden Jr. offered sharply divergent visions for the country as they made their closing pitches on ‘60 Minutes.’
President Trump Scheduled To Hold Sunday Rally In New Hampshire

President Trump Scheduled To Hold Sunday Rally In New Hampshire

 President Donald Trump is campaigning in New Hampshire with just over one week before Election Day.

Donald Trump campaigns in Allentown, Pennsylvania

Donald Trump campaigns in Allentown, Pennsylvania

President Donald Trump holds a rally in Allentown, in swing statePennsylvania. With eight days to go until voters go to the polls Mr Trump toldsupporters Mr Biden wants to disassemble the US oil industry.

White House sends mixed messages about controlling the coronavirus pandemic

 White House chief of staff Mark Meadows said the U.S. won't be able to control the pandemic, even as President Trump claims we're "rounding the turn." CBS News..
Senators debate Barrett ahead of confirmation vote

 Senators continue debating the merits of Amy Coney Barrett's expected confirmation to the Supreme Court. Republicans are expected to overpower Democratic..
Donald Trump mocks Joe Biden for calling him 'George'

 Donald Trump mocked Joe Biden for mistakenly calling him "George" during a televised campaign event and accused the US media of helping his Democratic rival "get..
Trump administration offers conflicting messages on COVID-19 pandemic

 The Trump administration is delivering conflicting messages about fighting the coronavirus pandemic, with only eight days to go until Election Day. CBSN..
Trump slams Biden energy plans in Pennsylvania

 President Donald Trump is focusing on challenger Joe Biden's policies on energy as he campaigns in Pennsylvania. Trump claims that Biden would "abolish the..
Lizzo campaigns for Biden in Michigan

 Lizzo isn't the only celebrity who hit the campaign trail this weekend.
Donald Trump on Biden: He's a pathetic candidate

Donald Trump on Biden: He's a pathetic candidate

US President Donald Trump answers questions from the media as he arrives inAllentown, Pennsylvania, ahead of his campaign rally.

Presidential Campaign Enters Final Stretch As Election Approaches

Presidential Campaign Enters Final Stretch As Election Approaches

Early voting records are being shattered across the country as the presidential election heads into the final stretch.

Biden Mixes Trump Up With Bush During Major Campaign Event

Biden Mixes Trump Up With Bush During Major Campaign Event

On Sunday, Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden held an online campaign event. During the event he very-clearly mixes up President Donald Trump and former President George Bush. At the event Biden..

President Trump Calls Sacha Baron Cohen 'A Creep'

President Trump Calls Sacha Baron Cohen 'A Creep'

President Trump Calls Sacha Baron Cohen ‘A Creep’

Biden campaign implies Hunter's ex-biz partners are Russian assets

 (Natural News) Ahead of tonight’s presidential debate, the Biden campaign has drawn a red line in the sand on the Hunter Biden pay-for-play scandal,...
Trump slams Biden energy plans in Pennsylvania

 President Donald Trump is focusing on challenger Joe Biden's policies on energy as he campaigns in Pennsylvania. Trump claims that Biden would "abolish the...
Biden rips Hunter Biden email leak as 'smear campaign,' says Russia trying to spread disinformation

 Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden slammed the recent reports of his son Hunter’s overseas business dealings, calling them a “smear campaign” and...
