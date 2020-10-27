Global  
 

Two firefighters critically injured in Southern California fires, thousands forced to evacuate

CBS News Tuesday, 27 October 2020 ()
Two firefighters are critically injured during wind-driven wildfires in Orange County, California. Jonathan Vigliotti is on the front lines as thousands of people are forced to evacuate.
News video: Two firefighters critically injured as 7,200-acre blaze forces thousands to evacuate Southern California

Two firefighters critically injured as 7,200-acre blaze forces thousands to evacuate Southern California 03:11

 A brush fire that exploded in Orange County Monday amid peak fire conditions left two firefighters critically injured while thousands evacuated the Irvine area.

Exploding California wildfires prompt evacuation orders for 100,000

 Two firefighters critically hurt battling one of them as forecasts call for renewed high winds.
CBS News
Homes evacuated as winds fan California fires [Video]

Homes evacuated as winds fan California fires

A fast-burning wildfire triggered evacuation orders for 60,000 Southern California residents on Monday, as hundreds of thousands elsewhere across the state endured a second straight day of power shutoffs due to heightened fire risks from high winds.

In California: Fires prompt evacuations in OC; PG&E cuts off power to 1M people

 Plus: Restaurants sue state over liquor licenses paid during shutdowns, and Californians will reconsider affirmative action at the ballot box
 
How They Blew It: Why Two Major Cities Are Dropping Google's COVID-19 Testing Program [Video]

How They Blew It: Why Two Major Cities Are Dropping Google's COVID-19 Testing Program

Gizmodo reports San Francisco and Alameda counties in California have stopped using Verily to test for the novel coronavirus. Google's health-centered sister company launched a $55 million pilot COVID-19 testing program earlier this year to set up mobile and stationary test sites. However, Verily’s services weren’t geared towards filling the needs of communities especially vulnerable to the pandemic.

100,000 evacuated due to fast-moving wildfires [Video]

100,000 evacuated due to fast-moving wildfires

Wildfires forced evacuation orders for more than 100,000 people and left twofirefighters seriously injured in Southern California on Monday. Powerfulwinds across the state prompted power to be cut to hundreds of thousands ofhomes to prevent new blazes. A fire spread in size to over 11 square milesafter breaking out around dawn in Orange County, LA.

Southern California wildfire forces 60,000 to evacuate

 Tens of thousands of people have been forced from their homes in Orange County as the Silverado Fire becomes the latest wildfire to ravage Southern California...
In pictures: Silverado wildfire rages in California

 The Silverado Fire broke out just before sunrise in Orange County, south of Los Angeles.
Historic wildfires burn hundreds of thousands of acres throughout Colorado

 Sheriffs' deputies led a dramatic effort Wednesday night to evacuate residents from their homes as flames and plumes of smoke filled the northern Colorado sky...
CBS News

