Two firefighters critically injured in Southern California fires, thousands forced to evacuate
Tuesday, 27 October 2020 ()
Two firefighters are critically injured during wind-driven wildfires in Orange County, California. Jonathan Vigliotti is on the front lines as thousands of people are forced to evacuate.
California State in the western United States
Exploding California wildfires prompt evacuation orders for 100,000Two firefighters critically hurt battling one of them as forecasts call for renewed high winds.
CBS News
Homes evacuated as winds fan California fires
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:10Published
In California: Fires prompt evacuations in OC; PG&E cuts off power to 1M peoplePlus: Restaurants sue state over liquor licenses paid during shutdowns, and Californians will reconsider affirmative action at the ballot box
USATODAY.com
How They Blew It: Why Two Major Cities Are Dropping Google's COVID-19 Testing Program
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:40Published
Orange County, California County in California, United States
100,000 evacuated due to fast-moving wildfires
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:10Published
Southern California wildfire forces 60,000 to evacuateTens of thousands of people have been forced from their homes in Orange County as the Silverado Fire becomes the latest wildfire to ravage Southern California...
CBS News
In pictures: Silverado wildfire rages in CaliforniaThe Silverado Fire broke out just before sunrise in Orange County, south of Los Angeles.
BBC News
Jonathan Vigliotti American news presenter
Historic wildfires burn hundreds of thousands of acres throughout ColoradoSheriffs' deputies led a dramatic effort Wednesday night to evacuate residents from their homes as flames and plumes of smoke filled the northern Colorado sky...
CBS News
