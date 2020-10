Philadelphia to release police body camera footage, 911 calls in Walter Wallace Jr. shooting Thursday, 29 October 2020 ( 28 minutes ago )

Philadelphia officials have said they will release the police body camera footage and the 911 tapes in connection with the officer-involved shooting of Walter Wallace Jr., an armed Black man reportedly with a mental health history, following three nights of unrest in the city and elsewhere in the country. 👓 View full article