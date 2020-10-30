Global  
 

Trump, Biden hold rallies in battleground Florida during final days of campaign

CBS News Friday, 30 October 2020 ()
There are just four days left in the election season, and the Trump and Biden campaigns are trying to make every minute count. Both candidates made some of their final appeals in Tampa, Florida, which could play a critical factor in the state's electoral votes. Ed O'Keefe reports.
 Both President Donald Trump and former vice president Joe Biden held rallies Thursday in Florida; CBS2's Dick Brennan reports.

Who Will Win Florida? What Polls Say About an Eternal Mystery

 Joe Biden has cut into President Trump’s edge among suburbanites and older voters, but his support from Latino voters appears weaker than Hillary Clinton’s..
Joe Biden says the US cannot afford four more years of Donald Trump, and haspledge to 'shut down' the coronavirus. The Democratic presidential candidatewas addressing a rally in Florida ahead of next Tuesday's election. Footage asincoming.

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden made two stops in Florida on Thursday.

 President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden are making their last appeals to voters in battleground states amid record early voting turnout. Also,..
 Here's the latest for Friday October 30th: Two week shutdown in El Paso, Texas due to COVID-19; Biden and Trump head to Midwest; Widespread power outages after..
A look at the seven-day rolling average of the approval rating of USPresidential candidates Joe Biden and Donald Trump, courtesy ofRealClearPolitics.

Lil Wayne has given U.S. leader Donald Trump a big boost five days before Americans go to the polls by endorsing the President for another four years.

 President Trump and Joe Biden are facing off in Florida, where a record 7 million residents have already voted. Ed O’Keefe reports.
 With days to go until Election Day, both President Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden are campaigning Thursday in the key battleground state of Florida...
 With less than a week left until Election Day, President Trump campaigned in Arizona, and continued arguing that the coronavirus — which is raging in record..
 With more than 71 million ballots already cast, the Trump and Biden campaigns are making their last attempts to woo voters. Both teams made more than 10 stops in..
 Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden hit President Donald Trump on his handling of the coronavirus pandemic, as well as climate change, in a speech that was..
 The presidential rivals both appeared in Tampa, confronting their vulnerabilities and courting a range of voters, a clear sign that both see their political..
[NFA] Opinion poll experts say there are good reasons to trust this year's polls more than those of 2016. Reuters polling editor Chris Kahn presents a few of them. Lisa Bernhard produced this report.

Former Rep. Bill McCollum (R-FL) joins Larry King on PoliticKING to talk about America's high anxiety heading into Election Day, and what happens to the Republican party if Donald Trump loses.

The presidential race landed in the all-important swing state of Florida on Thursday; CBS2's Dick Brennan reports.

CBS4's Ty Russell spoke exclusively with the Democratic presidential nominee.

Also reported by •Belfast TelegraphBBC NewsThe AgeWorldNewsCBS NewsNewsycbs4.com

US Elections: Internet hails Joe Biden for staying through rain during rally

 Both US President Donald Trump and Biden had rallies scheduled in Florida, a state essential for the Republican party to another term.
The US election campaign, with five days to go

 Trump and Biden concentrated their efforts on the key state of Florida, where the president sought to raise enthusiasm for an economic recovery to counter polls.
