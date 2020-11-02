Crowd chants Fire Fauci, Trump says after election

Donald Trump preparing for legal challenges over absentee ballots



US President Donald Trump says he is preparing to legally challenge thecounting of mail and absentee votes after a Supreme Court decision. Mr Trumpsaid: "I think it's terrible when we can't know the results of an election thenight of the election in a modern-day age of computer. I think it's a terriblething. And I happen to think it was a terrible decision for our country madeby the Supreme Court. "Now, I don't know if that's going to be changed,because we're going to go in the night of - as soon as that election's over -we're going in with our lawyers."

