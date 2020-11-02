|
Crowd chants Fire Fauci, Trump says after election
Monday, 2 November 2020 ()
President Donald Trump is suggesting that he will fire the nation's top infectious disease expert, Dr. Anthony Fauci, after Tuesday's election. Trump made the comment during a rally in Opa-Locka, Florida, after supporters chanted 'Fire Fauci.' (Nov. 2)
