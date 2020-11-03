Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Candidates face different paths to Election Day victory

CBS News Tuesday, 3 November 2020 ()
The election will be decided by who wins enough states to total 270 electoral votes. And each candidate has different paths to get there. Major Garrett explains.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: 41 Action News - Published
News video: KS 3rd District candidates make final push ahead of election

KS 3rd District candidates make final push ahead of election 01:45

 The lead up to Election Day is a little different this cycle. Candidates for the Kansas 3rd District are campaigning in different styles.

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Election Day (United States) Election Day (United States) Day for the general elections of public officials in the US

Florida Democrats hold early turnout edge over GOP voters ahead of Election Day [Video]

Florida Democrats hold early turnout edge over GOP voters ahead of Election Day

What should you be watching for and what are the different scenarios that could play out? Our Washington correspondent Joe St. George tonight tracking the race for the White House.

Credit: ABC Action News    Duration: 02:22Published
U.S. businesses board up ahead of election [Video]

U.S. businesses board up ahead of election

Shops and businesses in major cities across the United States covered their windows with plywood on Monday in anticipation of unrest connected to Election Day. This report produced by Chris Dignam.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 02:00Published

Lawyers for both campaigns prepare for post-election lawsuits

 More than 400 lawsuits were filed leading up to Election Day. Now the campaigns are focused on possible lawsuits over the ballots already sent in. CBS News..
CBS News

Major Garrett Major Garrett American journalist

Professor Mark Blyth on "The Takeout" — 10/23/20

 Brown University political science professor Mark Blyth joins Major to discuss economics and the upcoming election on this week's episode of "The Takeout with..
CBS News

An Election Night tradition: The concession speech

 There may be nothing more American than baseball, apple pie – and presidential elections, including a speech by the losing candidate. CBS News chief Washington..
CBS News

"Sunday Morning" Full Episode 11/1

 Hosted by Jane Pauley. In our cover story, Conor Knighton explores how the study of grizzly bears’ hibernation may hold critical clues to advancing human..
CBS News

Related videos from verified sources

Election Ads Pushing Brands To Connected TV: Simpli.fi’s Moore [Video]

Election Ads Pushing Brands To Connected TV: Simpli.fi’s Moore

PHOENIX - With election campaign ads flooding the TV airwaves, some other TV advertisers are turning to connected TV to get their message across. More than $1 billion has now been spent on TV ads for..

Credit: BeetTV - Affiliate     Duration: 10:01Published
Favre, Holmgren endorse different candidates [Video]

Favre, Holmgren endorse different candidates

Two Packers legends back different candidates in the 2020 election.

Credit: NBC 26 Wisconsin     Duration: 01:02Published
Indie Voters Are Now Paying Attention: Xandr’s Charlotte Lipman [Video]

Indie Voters Are Now Paying Attention: Xandr’s Charlotte Lipman

Election Day is fast approaching, and people are starting to pay more attention to politics. Since the beginning of the year, the most likely voters have grown more dependent on televised political..

Credit: BeetTV - Affiliate     Duration: 04:12Published

Related news from verified sources

Golfer Shubhankar Sharma shoots 69 to stay in contention

 Indian golfer Shubhankar Sharma endured a tough day on the greens but managed to hang on for a gritty 2-under 69 in the third round that kept him in with a...
Mid-Day

Families, day cares feel strain of new COVID-19 health rules

 SEATTLE (AP) — Joelle Wheatley hit her pandemic-parenting rock bottom after her son was sent home from day care for a second time, with the sniffles, due to...
SeattlePI.com

Iftikhar, Babar help Pakistan win series against Zimbabwe

 Spinner Iftikhar Ahmed grabbed a maiden five-wicket haul while Babar Azam notched a half-century as Pakistan thumped Zimbabwe by six wickets to win the second...
Mid-Day


Tweets about this