Joe Biden makes final campaign stops in Pennsylvania on Election Day

CBS News Tuesday, 3 November 2020 ()
After visiting his son's grave and attending church, former Vice President Joe Biden went to his hometown of Scranton, Pennsylvania, in a final push to win the presidency. CBS News campaign reporter Bo Erickson joined CBSN from Wilmington, Delaware, to discuss Biden's moves on Election Day.
Video Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh - Published
News video: Joe Biden Stops In Beaver County On Election Eve

Joe Biden Stops In Beaver County On Election Eve 01:38

 Ahead of Election Day, Joe Biden had several campaign stops planned in western Pennsylvania. KDKA's Nicole Ford reports from Beaver County.

Joe Biden 47th vice president of the United States, 2020 Democratic presidential nominee

US presidential election 2020: Today's four likely scenarios

 Biden edges it If Joe Biden wins by a small margin then the result will probably not be known on election night. This election is different due to the scale of..
New Zealand Herald
Next-door neighbors in Michigan have politics worlds apart [Video]

Next-door neighbors in Michigan have politics worlds apart

In this neighborhood in Plymouth, Michigan like many others across the U.S., the name on the lawn signs can change from house to house. Colette Luke has more.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 02:30Published

US election day: Donald Trump, Joe Biden cede stage to voters for Election Day verdict

 After a campaign marked by rancor and fear, Americans today decide between President Donald Trump and Democrat Joe Biden, selecting a leader to steer a nation..
New Zealand Herald
Biden jokes about declaring premature victory [Video]

Biden jokes about declaring premature victory

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden on Tuesday joked that the five unanimous votes he won in the tiny township of Dixville Notch, New Hampshire, could justify declaring victory, saying that he would take a cue from President Donald Trump.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 00:49Published

Election day Election day

Black voters see election as referendum on race

 Across the country, Black voters and Civil Rights leaders say they see attempts of voter suppression, inequity and racism on Election Day as an indication on..
USATODAY.com

Even before polls close on Election Day, demonstrators will be in Washington and elsewhere

 As voters across the nation cast the ballots in the 2020 presidential election, demonstrators in the nation's capital are taking to the streets.
 
USATODAY.com

Black, Latino Americans flock to polls amid deadly, difficult year for brown and Black people

 Many people of color exercised their hard-fought right to vote on Election Day. They expressed a fierce determination to be heard.
 
USATODAY.com

Pennsylvania State in the northeastern United States

Biden stops at childhood home, thanks voters in Scranton, Pennsylvania

 Joe Biden stopped by his hometown of Scranton, Pa. on Tuesday, where he thanked voters before moving on to Philadelphia later in the day. (Nov. 3)
 
USATODAY.com
Trump expects repeating surprise victory in traditionally blue Pennsylvania in US Presidential vote [Video]

Trump expects repeating surprise victory in traditionally blue Pennsylvania in US Presidential vote

Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 01:49Published

Pennsylvania voters head to polls as race tightens in key state

 One voter who spoke to CBS News said they got in line at a Philadelphia voting center at 5:45 a.m.
CBS News

Why Pennsylvania is so crucial to outcome of 2020 presidential election

 President Trump and Joe Biden held a combined four campaign events in Pennsylvania on Monday alone, vying for the state's crucial 20 electoral votes. It's one of..
CBS News

Scranton, Pennsylvania City in Pennsylvania, United States

Election Day: Biden visits his hometown. Trump will speak to Republicans in Virginia.

 One of Joe Biden’s last campaign stops is in his hometown: Scranton, Pa. President Trump plans to speak to Republicans in Virginia.
NYTimes.com

Biden makes final Election Day push in battleground state of Pennsylvania

 As Election Day arrives, former Vice President Joe Biden will make his final push for votes in the key battleground state of Pennsylvania, holding rallies in..
CBS News
'It's in his roots' - Biden's childhood home [Video]

'It's in his roots' - Biden's childhood home

The current owners of Joe Biden's childhood home, the Kearns, say the former VP has never left Scranton behind as he seeks the White House. (Produced by Dan Fastenberg)

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:23Published

Wilmington, Delaware Largest city in Delaware

Joe Biden: I trust scientists, not Donald Trump [Video]

Joe Biden: I trust scientists, not Donald Trump

Joe Biden says while he trusts what scientists say about a potentialcoronavirus vaccine, he doesn't trust President Donald Trump. Speaking toreporters at an event in Wilmington, Delaware, after being briefed by publichealth experts about a potential vaccine, Mr Biden mentioned what he calledPresident Trump's "incompetence and dishonesty" surrounding the distributionof personal protective equipment and coronavirus testing. Mr Biden said "wecan't afford to repeat those fiascos when it comes to a vaccine."

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:26Published

Delaware State in the United States

Biden begins Election Day in church: Where Joe Biden, Kamala Harris are, live updates

 Former Vice President Joe Biden began Election Day attending church with his wife and two of their granddaughters at St. Joseph on the Brandywine in Greenville,..
USATODAY.com

Biden begins his Election Day at Delaware church

 Joe Biden is starting Election Day with a visit to church - and his son, Beau. (Nov. 3)
 
USATODAY.com

Senator Chris Coons: "Republicans have sharpened their tools for voter suppression" in 2020 election

 In the final days of the 2020 campaign, the Supreme Court has decided to allow extended deadlines for mail-in ballots in Pennsylvania and North Carolina...
CBS News

Trump, Biden campaigns descend on swing state Florida as election nears

 With days to go until Election Day, both President Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden are campaigning Thursday in the key battleground state of Florida...
CBS News

Baltimore's Mayoral Candidates Cast Their Ballots, Make Final Push On Election Day [Video]

Baltimore's Mayoral Candidates Cast Their Ballots, Make Final Push On Election Day

A big race to watch on Election Day here in Maryland is the Baltimore mayoral race.

Credit: WJZ Baltimore     Duration: 02:05Published
Steady Stream Of Miami-Dade Voters Cast Ballots On Election Day [Video]

Steady Stream Of Miami-Dade Voters Cast Ballots On Election Day

Brooke Shafer reports some voters said they waited until Tuesday to vote to avoid the long lines they saw during early voting.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 02:18Published
Ignoring The Truth, Trump Insists Election Results Will Be Called On The Same Day [Video]

Ignoring The Truth, Trump Insists Election Results Will Be Called On The Same Day

A record-shattering 100 million Americans cast their ballots in the 2020 general election before polls opened Tuesday. CNN reports the millions of mail-in ballots are expected to lead to a delay in the..

Credit: Wochit Tech     Duration: 00:38Published

Biden And Trump Campaigns Stress Closing Themes In New TV Ads

 Joe Biden's campaign is casting the election as a decisive moment in the country's future, while President Trump's campaign is attacking Biden on issues...
NPR Also reported by •Daily CallerCBS NewsNewsmax

Trump hits Biden campaign manager for 'strange' election night claim

 President Trump downplayed Biden campaign campaign manager Jen O’Malley Dillon's claim that “under no scenario” could Trump be declared a victor on...
FOXNews.com Also reported by •CBS NewsNewsmaxVOA NewsNew Zealand Herald

It's The Last Day To Vote As 2020 Election Campaign Winds Down

 Election Day is here. We get the latest on the final hours of President Trump's reelection campaign, and that of Democratic nominee Joe Biden's campaign.
NPR


