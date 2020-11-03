Joe Biden makes final campaign stops in Pennsylvania on Election Day
After visiting his son's grave and attending church, former Vice President Joe Biden went to his hometown of Scranton, Pennsylvania, in a final push to win the presidency. CBS News campaign reporter Bo Erickson joined CBSN from Wilmington, Delaware, to discuss Biden's moves on Election Day.
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Joe Biden 47th vice president of the United States, 2020 Democratic presidential nominee
US presidential election 2020: Today's four likely scenariosBiden edges it If Joe Biden wins by a small margin then the result will probably not be known on election night. This election is different due to the scale of..
New Zealand Herald
Next-door neighbors in Michigan have politics worlds apart
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 02:30Published
US election day: Donald Trump, Joe Biden cede stage to voters for Election Day verdictAfter a campaign marked by rancor and fear, Americans today decide between President Donald Trump and Democrat Joe Biden, selecting a leader to steer a nation..
New Zealand Herald
Biden jokes about declaring premature victory
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 00:49Published
Election day
Black voters see election as referendum on raceAcross the country, Black voters and Civil Rights leaders say they see attempts of voter suppression, inequity and racism on Election Day as an indication on..
USATODAY.com
Even before polls close on Election Day, demonstrators will be in Washington and elsewhereAs voters across the nation cast the ballots in the 2020 presidential election, demonstrators in the nation's capital are taking to the streets.
USATODAY.com
Black, Latino Americans flock to polls amid deadly, difficult year for brown and Black peopleMany people of color exercised their hard-fought right to vote on Election Day. They expressed a fierce determination to be heard.
USATODAY.com
Pennsylvania State in the northeastern United States
Biden stops at childhood home, thanks voters in Scranton, PennsylvaniaJoe Biden stopped by his hometown of Scranton, Pa. on Tuesday, where he thanked voters before moving on to Philadelphia later in the day. (Nov. 3)
USATODAY.com
Trump expects repeating surprise victory in traditionally blue Pennsylvania in US Presidential vote
Credit: FRANCE 24 English Duration: 01:49Published
Pennsylvania voters head to polls as race tightens in key stateOne voter who spoke to CBS News said they got in line at a Philadelphia voting center at 5:45 a.m.
CBS News
Why Pennsylvania is so crucial to outcome of 2020 presidential electionPresident Trump and Joe Biden held a combined four campaign events in Pennsylvania on Monday alone, vying for the state's crucial 20 electoral votes. It's one of..
CBS News
Scranton, Pennsylvania City in Pennsylvania, United States
Election Day: Biden visits his hometown. Trump will speak to Republicans in Virginia.One of Joe Biden’s last campaign stops is in his hometown: Scranton, Pa. President Trump plans to speak to Republicans in Virginia.
NYTimes.com
Biden makes final Election Day push in battleground state of PennsylvaniaAs Election Day arrives, former Vice President Joe Biden will make his final push for votes in the key battleground state of Pennsylvania, holding rallies in..
CBS News
'It's in his roots' - Biden's childhood home
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:23Published
Wilmington, Delaware Largest city in Delaware
Joe Biden: I trust scientists, not Donald Trump
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:26Published
Delaware State in the United States
Biden begins Election Day in church: Where Joe Biden, Kamala Harris are, live updatesFormer Vice President Joe Biden began Election Day attending church with his wife and two of their granddaughters at St. Joseph on the Brandywine in Greenville,..
USATODAY.com
Biden begins his Election Day at Delaware churchJoe Biden is starting Election Day with a visit to church - and his son, Beau. (Nov. 3)
USATODAY.com
Senator Chris Coons: "Republicans have sharpened their tools for voter suppression" in 2020 electionIn the final days of the 2020 campaign, the Supreme Court has decided to allow extended deadlines for mail-in ballots in Pennsylvania and North Carolina...
CBS News
Trump, Biden campaigns descend on swing state Florida as election nearsWith days to go until Election Day, both President Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden are campaigning Thursday in the key battleground state of Florida...
CBS News
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this