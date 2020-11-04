Presidential election could come down to a congressional district in Nebraska

On horse or on foot, voters so far peaceful at polls



[NFA] Some voted amid a power outage under the glow of lanterns. Others marched to the polls as part of a band. And a rare few even rode in on horseback to cast their ballots. By whatever means possible, massive numbers of Americans voted - and apparently in a peaceful manner. Lisa Bernhard produced this report.

Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 02:19 Published on November 4