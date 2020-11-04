Presidential election could come down to a congressional district in Nebraska
As election results slowly trickle in, a scenario is developing where Nebraska's 2nd congressional district could decide the election. CBS News chief Washington correspondent Major Garrett and CBS News political correspondent Ed O'Keefe break down some of the possible outcomes.
