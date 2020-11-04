Global  
 

Presidential election could come down to a congressional district in Nebraska

CBS News Wednesday, 4 November 2020 ()
As election results slowly trickle in, a scenario is developing where Nebraska's 2nd congressional district could decide the election. CBS News chief Washington correspondent Major Garrett and CBS News political correspondent Ed O'Keefe break down some of the possible outcomes.
News video: Election 2020 Update: New York's 14th Congressional District

Election 2020 Update: New York's 14th Congressional District 00:16

 In the 14th Congressional District race, Democrat Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is the projected winner.

Nebraska Nebraska State in the United States

Maine and Nebraska's split electoral votes could impact election

 Maine and Nebraska are the only two states that split their electoral college votes.
CBS News

Nebraska and Maine's district voting method could be crucial in this election. Here's why.

 Using the "congressional district method," Maine and Nebraska have a few contests that could be crucial for either presidential campaign in 2020.
USATODAY.com
On horse or on foot, voters so far peaceful at polls [Video]

On horse or on foot, voters so far peaceful at polls

[NFA] Some voted amid a power outage under the glow of lanterns. Others marched to the polls as part of a band. And a rare few even rode in on horseback to cast their ballots. By whatever means possible, massive numbers of Americans voted - and apparently in a peaceful manner. Lisa Bernhard produced this report.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 02:19Published
Ben Sasse's Re-Election To Senate All But Assured [Video]

Ben Sasse's Re-Election To Senate All But Assured

Nebraska Sen. Ben Sasse faces off against Democrat Chris Janicek. Sasse was first elected to the US Senate in 2014. He handily won his seat by over 30 percentage points. Nebraskans overwhelmingly voted for President Donald Trump over Hillary Clinton in the 2016 presidential election. Business Insider reports the Senate is a "safe" Republican seat.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:32Published

Ed O'Keefe (journalist) Ed O'Keefe (journalist) journalist

America on edge waiting for election results

 As votes are being processed, many states are allowing cameras inside so they can watch it all unfold with transparency — a way of debunking conspiracy..
CBS News

Voters head to the polls across the country on historic Election Day

 CBS News political correspondent Ed O'Keefe and CBS News political director Caitlin Conant joined CBSN's Tanya Rivero with details on what to watch for on..
CBS News

Trump and Biden make last-ditch efforts to turn out voters in battleground states

 In the frantic final 24 hours of campaigning, Joe Biden and President Trump hit critical battleground states to get out the vote. CBS News political..
CBS News

Biden makes final Election Day push in battleground state of Pennsylvania

 As Election Day arrives, former Vice President Joe Biden will make his final push for votes in the key battleground state of Pennsylvania, holding rallies in..
CBS News

Major Garrett Major Garrett American journalist

A look at some of the top issues for voters in 2020

 According to CBS News exit polling, the top issue for Biden voters was getting control of the coronavirus pandemic, while President Trump's supporters were more..
CBS News

What to watch: The pathways to 270 electoral college votes

 CBS News Elections and Surveys Director Anthony Salvanto takes "CBS This Morning" through each candidate's path to 270 electoral college votes and what to watch..
CBS News

Candidates face different paths to Election Day victory

 The election will be decided by who wins enough states to total 270 electoral votes. And each candidate has different paths to get there. Major Garrett explains.
CBS News

Professor Mark Blyth on "The Takeout" — 10/23/20

 Brown University political science professor Mark Blyth joins Major to discuss economics and the upcoming election on this week's episode of "The Takeout with..
CBS News

