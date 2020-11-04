Watch Live: Trump campaign hosts press conference in Philadelphia

Eric Trump Agrees To Interview With New York AG's Office--On One Condition



Eric Trump is willing to be interviewed by the New York State Attorney General's Office for its investigation into the Trump Organization. But there's a catch. CNN reports the son of President Donald Trump is only willing to do so after the presidential election. Last month, the AG's office asked a judge to enforce subpoenas for Eric Trump's testimony and documents. The AG's office is investigating into whether the Trump Organization improperly inflated the value of certain assets.

Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:40 Published now