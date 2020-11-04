Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Watch Live: Trump campaign hosts press conference in Philadelphia

CBS News Wednesday, 4 November 2020 ()
Eric Trump, Lara Trump, Pam Bondi and Corey Lewandowski are expected to be at Wednesday's press conference.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4 - Published
News video: Trump Campaign National Press Secretary Hogan Gidley does a final push for President Trump's reelection

Trump Campaign National Press Secretary Hogan Gidley does a final push for President Trump's reelection 05:36

 Trump Campaign National Press Secretary Hogan Gidley speaks about what President Trump will accomplish in Wisconsin if reelected.

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

Trump circle floods Twitter with premature Pennsylvania victory tweets

 Illustration by Alex Castro / The Verge

Members of President Donald Trump’s reelection campaign and his inner circle are declaring victory in the..
The Verge

Marc Lamont Hill Says Trump Voters Are Racist Even If They Don't Own It

 People who voted for 4 more years of Donald Trump are racists, even if they don't realize it yet ... at least that's activist Marc Lamont Hill's take on the..
TMZ.com

US election results: Tables turned as Trump voters start to worry

 Republicans in our group chat were jubilant overnight - but the mood changed as more results came in.
BBC News

US election: Donald Trump lashes out as electoral lead vanishes

 It's the day after the election, and the US electoral map is moving in Joe Biden's direction.President Donald Trump has seen his lead vanish over night and has..
New Zealand Herald

US election betting: Joe Biden back as betting favourite over Donald Trump

 Bookmakers in the US were predicting a Joe Biden landslide as Americans voted in the presidential election, but as the vote count dragged on into the evening,..
New Zealand Herald

Lara Trump Lara Trump American television producer and wife of Eric Trump


Eric Trump Eric Trump American businessman and philanthropist

Eric Trump Must Be Deposed [Video]

Eric Trump Must Be Deposed

On Wednesday, a New York state judge ruled that Eric Trump must sit to be deposed by the state attorney general's office by October 7. The investigation was into the the Trump Organization. Eric had requested the interviewed be delayed after the presidential election, according to the attorney general's office. Eric Trump is the executive vice president of the Trump Organization. He had proposed the deposition take place after the November 3 election.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:32Published
Eric Trump ordered to testify in probe before election [Video]

Eric Trump ordered to testify in probe before election

A New York judge on Wednesday ordered President Donald Trump’s son Eric to make himself available by Oct. 7 to be interviewed under oath for a state probe into financing for properties owned by his family’s company. This report produced by Yahaira Jacquez.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:34Published
Eric Trump Agrees To Interview With New York AG's Office--On One Condition [Video]

Eric Trump Agrees To Interview With New York AG's Office--On One Condition

Eric Trump is willing to be interviewed by the New York State Attorney General's Office for its investigation into the Trump Organization. But there's a catch. CNN reports the son of President Donald Trump is only willing to do so after the presidential election. Last month, the AG's office asked a judge to enforce subpoenas for Eric Trump's testimony and documents. The AG's office is investigating into whether the Trump Organization improperly inflated the value of certain assets.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:40Published

Philadelphia Philadelphia Largest city in Pennsylvania

Philadelphia officials vow to count every vote

 Philadelphia officials are hard at work post-election after an "avalanche" of mail-in ballots still need sorting and counting Wednesday. Pennsylvania's 20..
USATODAY.com

Watch the great people of Philadelphia count ballots live

 As President Trump falsely claims victory in the 2020 election, ballots are still being counted across the country — and they will continue to be counted in..
The Verge
Philadelphia elections official: We're still counting [Video]

Philadelphia elections official: We're still counting

Philadelphia's top election official says in-person ballots are still beingcounted and the reporting has been delayed. The announcement comes aspresident Donald Trump called for a halting of counting, claiming fraud andintends to go to the Supreme Court to get vote counting stopped.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:20Published

Philly elections official: 'We're still counting'

 Philadelphia's top election official says in-person ballots are still being counted and the reporting has been delayed because machine totals must be completed..
USATODAY.com

Pam Bondi Pam Bondi American lawyer and politician


Corey Lewandowski Corey Lewandowski American political operative and commentator


Related videos from verified sources

WEB EXTRA: Trump Campaign Aide Kayleigh McEnany Talks To CBS4's Ty Russell [Video]

WEB EXTRA: Trump Campaign Aide Kayleigh McEnany Talks To CBS4's Ty Russell

White House Press Secretary and Trump campaign aide Kayleigh McEnany talks to CBS4's Ty Russell Thursday morning while the President was in Doral and ahead of a rally in Tampa Thursday afternoon. ..

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 07:02Published
Barack Obama says 'Trump wants zero blame for pandemic' [Video]

Barack Obama says 'Trump wants zero blame for pandemic'

Former President Barack Obama hit the campaign trial in Philadelphia Wednesdayon behalf of his former vice president, Joe Biden. Mr Obama repeatedlyattacked President Donald Trump in his drive in..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:51Published
Oh, Snap! Obama Lets Loose On Trump On Campaign Trail [Video]

Oh, Snap! Obama Lets Loose On Trump On Campaign Trail

Democrats saw a sight for sore eyes on Wednesday when former President Barack Obama hit the campaign trail in Philadelphia. They see the former president as a key factor in encouraging Black men,..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:44Published

Tweets about this

RillitoRigata

Nancy a tavsendassa 🏳️‍🌈 RT @texyellowdogdem: Philly elections official: ‘We’re still counting’ https://t.co/3Dw7BflC9O 7 hours ago

texyellowdogdem

The Fighting Liberal Philly elections official: ‘We’re still counting’ https://t.co/3Dw7BflC9O 7 hours ago

Rulas_Reyes

Raúl Gerardo Reyes RT @jilevin: Philly elections official: 'We're still counting' https://t.co/YiHFM6TPTA 8 hours ago