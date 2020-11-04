Watch Live: Trump campaign hosts press conference in Philadelphia
Eric Trump, Lara Trump, Pam Bondi and Corey Lewandowski are expected to be at Wednesday's press conference.
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Donald Trump 45th president of the United States
Trump circle floods Twitter with premature Pennsylvania victory tweetsIllustration by Alex Castro / The Verge
Members of President Donald Trump’s reelection campaign and his inner circle are declaring victory in the..
The Verge
Marc Lamont Hill Says Trump Voters Are Racist Even If They Don't Own ItPeople who voted for 4 more years of Donald Trump are racists, even if they don't realize it yet ... at least that's activist Marc Lamont Hill's take on the..
TMZ.com
US election results: Tables turned as Trump voters start to worryRepublicans in our group chat were jubilant overnight - but the mood changed as more results came in.
BBC News
US election: Donald Trump lashes out as electoral lead vanishesIt's the day after the election, and the US electoral map is moving in Joe Biden's direction.President Donald Trump has seen his lead vanish over night and has..
New Zealand Herald
US election betting: Joe Biden back as betting favourite over Donald TrumpBookmakers in the US were predicting a Joe Biden landslide as Americans voted in the presidential election, but as the vote count dragged on into the evening,..
New Zealand Herald
Lara Trump American television producer and wife of Eric Trump
Eric Trump American businessman and philanthropist
Eric Trump Must Be Deposed
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:32Published
Eric Trump ordered to testify in probe before election
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 01:34Published
Eric Trump Agrees To Interview With New York AG's Office--On One Condition
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:40Published
Philadelphia Largest city in Pennsylvania
Philadelphia officials vow to count every votePhiladelphia officials are hard at work post-election after an "avalanche" of mail-in ballots still need sorting and counting Wednesday. Pennsylvania's 20..
USATODAY.com
Watch the great people of Philadelphia count ballots liveAs President Trump falsely claims victory in the 2020 election, ballots are still being counted across the country — and they will continue to be counted in..
The Verge
Philadelphia elections official: We're still counting
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:20Published
Philly elections official: 'We're still counting'Philadelphia's top election official says in-person ballots are still being counted and the reporting has been delayed because machine totals must be completed..
USATODAY.com
Pam Bondi American lawyer and politician
Corey Lewandowski American political operative and commentator
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this