Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Biden projected to win Michigan as Trump calls for recount in Wisconsin

CBS News Thursday, 5 November 2020 ()
CBS News projects that Joe Biden will win the state of Michigan and its 16 electoral college votes. This comes as the Trump campaign is calling for a recount in the state of Wisconsin, which Biden is also presumed to win. CBSN political reporter Catlin Huey-Burns, Associated Press White House reporter Zeke Miller and Wall Street Journal congressional reporter Siobhan Hughes spoke to CBSN's "Red & Blue" host Elaine Quijano about the legal challenges the Trump campaign wants to bring, plus the latest on the Senate and House race.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Reuters - Politics - Published
News video: Biden approaches 270 as Trump sues to stop count

Biden approaches 270 as Trump sues to stop count 02:11

 Democrat Joe Biden said on Wednesday he was headed toward a victory over President Donald Trump in the U.S. election after claiming the pivotal Midwestern states of Wisconsin and Michigan, while the Republican incumbent opened a multi-pronged attack on vote counts by pursuing lawsuits and a recount....

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Michigan Michigan State in the northern United States

Biden projected to win Michigan after Trump falsely claims 2020 victory

 CBS News projects that Joe Biden will win the state of Michigan, bringing him closer to the 270 electoral votes needed to win the presidency. CBSN political..
CBS News

US elections: Biden wins Michigan, Wisconsin, now on brink of White House

 Joe Biden's wins in the United States battleground prizes of Michigan and Wisconsin today have put hiim on the brink of reaching the White House.The Democrat..
New Zealand Herald

Trump sues to stop vote counts in Michigan, Pennsylvania, Georgia

 Lawyers for the Trump campaign are taking legal action in an effort to prevent former Vice President Joe Biden from reaching the 270 electoral votes needed to..
CBS News

Michigan secretary of state on Trump campaign lawsuit to stop ballot counts

 After CBS News projects that Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden will win Michigan, the Trump campaign announced Wednesday that it has filed a lawsuit in..
CBS News

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

Joe Biden holds narrow lead over Trump in Nevada

 Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden maintains a narrow lead over President Trump in Nevada. Election officials there say a majority of the uncounted mail..
CBS News

Tech companies tackle misinformation in the 2020 U.S. election

 Tech companies are struggling to curb the spread of misinformation this election. They experienced a surge of false claims across their platforms after President..
CBS News

US election: Republican allies turn on Donald Trump after fraud claims

 A number of Republican leaders have condemned US President Donald Trump's claims of "major fraud" in the election, and have rebuked his efforts to halt "all..
New Zealand Herald

Joe Biden Joe Biden 47th vice president of the United States, 2020 Democratic presidential nominee


Wisconsin Wisconsin State in the upper Midwest region of the United States

2020 Daily Trail Markers: Biden projected winner of Michigan and Wisconsin but legal challenges loom

 The Trump campaign has called for a recount in Wisconsin.
CBS News

With His Path to Re-election Narrowing, Trump Turns to the Courts

 The president pursued lawsuits in Pennsylvania and Michigan, and his campaign said it would demand a recount in Wisconsin.
NYTimes.com
Biden says he is on course to take the White House in knife-edge US election [Video]

Biden says he is on course to take the White House in knife-edge US election

Joe Biden has declared he is winning enough states to take the White House inAmerica’s knife-edge election as the key battleground of Wisconsin was calledfor him. Speaking in his home state of Delaware, the former vice presidentsaid he would not declare victory, but believed he was on course to get enoughvotes in the electoral college system to beat President Donald Trump.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:20Published

Zeke Miller American journalist


Elaine Quijano American journalist

Hundreds of thousands of ballots left to count in Arizona

 Democrats are holding onto slight leads in Arizona, but hundreds of thousands of ballots are still being counted. CBSN's "Red & Blue" anchor Elaine Quijano..
CBS News

Exit polls show economy, racial inequality, coronavurs are top concerns of voters

 CBSN's Lana Zak joins "Red and Blue" anchor Elaine Quijano with a look at the early exit poll data and what we're learning about the issues that mattered most to..
CBS News

Tracking disinformation on Election Day

 The FBI is investigating reports of robocalls urging voters to stay home on Election Day. Meanwhile, U.S. cybersecurity officials say they have taken actions to..
CBS News

White House White House Official residence and workplace of the President of the United States

Trump circle floods Twitter with premature Pennsylvania victory tweets

 Illustration by Alex Castro / The Verge

Members of President Donald Trump’s reelection campaign and his inner circle are declaring victory in the..
The Verge

United States Senate United States Senate Upper house of the United States Congress

Senator Susan Collins wins reelection in Maine

 Democrat Sara Gideon's loss is a blow to the Democrats, who now have little chance of claiming a majority in the Senate.
CBS News

Tight congressional races leave Senate and House control undecided

 On Election Day, there were predictions of a blue wave and a Republican wipeout in Congress. But voters have spoken, and they're saying something different...
CBS News
Republicans on track to keep U.S. Senate majority [Video]

Republicans on track to keep U.S. Senate majority

[NFA] Republicans appeared poised to retain control of the U.S. Senate on Wednesday, after Senator Susan Collins defied political odds to win re-election in Maine and other Republican incumbents led Democrats in a handful of undecided races. Colette Luke has the latest.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 02:40Published

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Biden Now Close to Majority in Electoral College as Trump Demands Halt to Vote Count [Video]

Biden Now Close to Majority in Electoral College as Trump Demands Halt to Vote Count

President Trump's campaign filed lawsuits in Pennsylvania, Michigan and Georgia as he slipped behind Democrat Joe Biden in the hunt for the 270 Electoral College votes. (11-4-20)

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 02:42Published
What would a recount in Wisconsin look like? [Video]

What would a recount in Wisconsin look like?

It remains unclear whether President Trump even qualifies for a recount in Wisconsin. If it does happen, here are the rules.

Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4     Duration: 02:06Published
Chicago marchers on Trump Tower and demand Trump's ouster as election math starts to favor Biden [Video]

Chicago marchers on Trump Tower and demand Trump's ouster as election math starts to favor Biden

Marchers are turning north on Michigan Ave heading toward Trump Tower in Chicago, Illinois to demand Trump exit the White House as the election math starts to project that Joe Biden will win the 2020 e

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 00:24Published

Tweets about this