Kamala Harris To Make History As The First Black Woman Vice President
Saturday, 7 November 2020 () CBS News projected Saturday Joe Biden will become the 46th president, making Kamala Harris the Vice President-elect. Her next position reads as a litany of firsts: she will be the first woman vice president, the first Black vice president, the first Asian American vice president and the first Democratic vice president from the West Coast.
Kamala Harris has become the first woman elected as US vice president — and the first Black person as well. Could she someday become president? A political... Deutsche Welle Also reported by •WorldNews