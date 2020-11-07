Global  
 

Kamala Harris To Make History As The First Black Woman Vice President

cbs4.com Saturday, 7 November 2020 ()
CBS News projected Saturday Joe Biden will become the 46th president, making Kamala Harris the Vice President-elect. Her next position reads as a litany of firsts: she will be the first woman vice president, the first Black vice president, the first Asian American vice president and the first Democratic vice president from the West Coast.
Video Credit: USA Today News (Domestic) - Published
News video: Kamala Harris has made history as the first woman elected to be vice president in the US

 Harris is also the first Black and South Asian American to be elected vice president.

