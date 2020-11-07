Jill Biden could become the only first lady to work paid job outside White House
Dr. Biden told "CBS Sunday Morning" in August that she would "love to" keep teaching if she became first lady.
Jill Biden will be historic first lady: Just call her 'Professor FLOTUS'Jill Biden promises to be a busy first lady: She plans to keep her day job as a college English professor in northern Virginia.
