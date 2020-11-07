Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Jill Biden could become the only first lady to work paid job outside White House

CBS News Saturday, 7 November 2020 ()
Dr. Biden told "CBS Sunday Morning" in August that she would "love to" keep teaching if she became first lady.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Jill Biden Jill Biden American educator and academic, former Second Lady of the United States

Jill Biden will be historic first lady: Just call her 'Professor FLOTUS'

 Jill Biden promises to be a busy first lady: She plans to keep her day job as a college English professor in northern Virginia.
USATODAY.com
Jill Biden visits Tampa Bay area on Election Day [Video]

Jill Biden visits Tampa Bay area on Election Day

Jill Biden visits Tampa Bay area on Election Day

Credit: ABC Action News    Duration: 01:31Published
Dr. Jill Biden visits Tampa Bay Area on election day [Video]

Dr. Jill Biden visits Tampa Bay Area on election day

Dr. Jill Biden visits Tampa Bay Area on election day

Credit: ABC Action News    Duration: 01:43Published

Jill Biden in Florida on Election Day

 The wife of the Democratic Presidential Nominee, Dr. Jill Biden is spending part of Election Day in the battleground state of Florida. (Nov. 3)
 
USATODAY.com

White House White House Official residence and workplace of the President of the United States

Crowds gather to react to Joe Biden's presidential victory

 CBS News reporter Christina Ruffini joins CBSN from outside the White House where hundreds have gathered to celebrate the projected win of President-elect Joe..
CBS News

US election: Stumbles, tragedies and delayed triumph - Joe Biden's path to the presidency

 Days before he left the White House in 2017, President Barack Obama surprised Joe Biden with the Presidential Medal of Freedom, declaring his septuagenarian,..
New Zealand Herald

Joe Biden's German Shepherd to Be First Rescue Dog in White House

 Joe Biden's newest German Shepherd is set to be the first rescue pooch to ever set paws in The White House -- and it's especially great because canines have been..
TMZ.com

Trump Was Golfing When Joe Biden Was Declared Winner of Election

 President Trump has his head in the sand, or more accurately, the sand trap ... because he tried to distract himself from reality by hitting the links just as..
TMZ.com

CBS News Sunday Morning CBS News Sunday Morning

This week on "Sunday Morning" (November 8)

 A look at the features for this week's broadcast of the #1 Sunday morning news program
CBS News

Screen icon Sophia Loren on the unimportance of beauty

 Preview: The Academy Award-winner, starring in the new Netflix film "The Life Ahead," tells "CBS Sunday Morning" that it's "what you have to give inside of..
CBS News

This week on "Sunday Morning" (November 1)

 A look at the features for this week's broadcast of the #1 Sunday morning news program
CBS News
Rugby club falls silent to remember head coach and ‘role model’ Sgt Matt Ratana [Video]

Rugby club falls silent to remember head coach and ‘role model’ Sgt Matt Ratana

Members of East Grinstead Rugby Club have paid tribute to Sergeant MattRatana, their head coach who was an “irreplaceable figure” in the communityand a “role model to many”. Tributes were laid outside the clubhouse and twoperiods of silence – for junior and senior club members – were held on Sundaymorning, in memory of the Met Police officer who was shot by a handcuffedsuspect in a custody suite. The club flag was flown alongside the New Zealandflag and the All Blacks rugby team flag to honour Sgt Ratana’s Kiwi roots.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:58Published

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

US Election Results 2020: Biden expands lead but Trump remains defiant|Oneindia News [Video]

US Election Results 2020: Biden expands lead but Trump remains defiant|Oneindia News

Polling for 78 assembly seats is underway in the third and last phase of assembly election in Bihar. Seemanchal, Kosi, Mithila and Tirhut regions comprise the seats for polls in the final round. Goa..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 02:37Published
Sarah McBride Makes US History [Video]

Sarah McBride Makes US History

Democrat Sarah McBride has won the race for her state’s first Senate district. This means she will become the first openly transgender state senator in US history. McBride earned herself something of..

Credit: Wochit Tech     Duration: 00:36Published
As Americans Head To The Polls, The Stock Market Smiles [Video]

As Americans Head To The Polls, The Stock Market Smiles

US stock markets opened with optimism Tuesday, as tens of millions of Americans head to the polls to decide who will be the next US president. According to Markets Insider, analysts say the upward..

Credit: Wochit Business     Duration: 00:35Published

Related news from verified sources

Jill Biden could become the only first lady to work paid job outside White House

 Dr. Biden told "CBS Sunday Morning" in August that she would "love to" keep teaching if she became first lady.
CBS News

“Sunday Morning” Matinee: “1969: The Second Man”

 In 2018 Jacob Brandt created the folk-rock theatrical production “1969: The Second Man,” inspired by Apollo 11 astronaut Buzz Aldrin, the second human to...
CBS News

This week on "Sunday Morning" (November 8)

 A look at the features for this week's broadcast of the #1 Sunday morning news program
CBS News