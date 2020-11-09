Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Trump fires Esper as defense secretary 6 days after election

CBS News Monday, 9 November 2020 ()
"Mark Esper has been terminated. I would like to thank him for his service," the president said.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

US election: Trump fires Defense Secretary Mark Esper

 US President Donald Trump has reportedly fired US Defense Secretary Mark Esper and replaced him with Christopher Miller, the former counterterrorism head. I am..
New Zealand Herald

President Trump fires Defense Secretary Mark Esper after contentious tenure

 Trump fired Defense Secretary Monday days after his election loss to Joe Biden and following a series of clashes between Esper and Trump over the withdrawal of..
USATODAY.com

US election: Republican lawyer urges Trump to accept election outcome

 Donald Trump remains determined to challenge his defeat to Joe Biden in the courts, despite mounting pressure from within his own party.The latest is Republican..
New Zealand Herald

HUD Secretary Ben Carson joins list of Trump admin. officials who have tested positive for COVID-19

 Ben Carson joins a growing list of Trump administration officials, including President Donald Trump, who have contracted the highly contagious virus.
USATODAY.com

Mark Esper Mark Esper 27th United States Secretary of Defense

Trump Fires Mark Esper, His Defense Secretary

 Mark T. Esper broke with President Trump in June over sending active-duty military troops to control demonstrations against police brutality.
NYTimes.com

Trump's defense secretary reportedly has his resignation letter ready to go

 Mark Esper, President Donald Trump's second permanent defense secretary, has his resignation letter ready to go, three defense officials told NBC News on..
WorldNews

You Might Like


Related news from verified sources

Trump: Defense Secretary Esper 'Has Been Terminated'

 President Donald Trump said Monday that he has fired Defense Secretary Mark Esper.In a pair of tweets, he announced that Christopher C. Miller, director of the...
Newsmax Also reported by •Business InsiderUSATODAY.comDeutsche WelleNew Zealand HeraldNYTimes.comJerusalem PostMediaiteHaaretzVOA NewsFOXNews.com