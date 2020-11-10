Supreme Court hears arguments on latest Obamacare challenge

Supreme Court of the United States Highest court in the United States

It's do or die on the Supreme Court Tuesday morning ... the Affordable Care Act -- AKA Obamacare -- is on the line and possibly the chopping block ... as the..

Biden defends Affordable Care Act as high court mulls its fate Joe Biden is championing the Obama administration's signature health law as it goes before the Supreme Court in a case that could overturn it. Story: https://wfts.tv/32rCKly

Mr. Biden's remarks come after the Supreme Court hears arguments in a case brought by a group of Republican-led states who say Obamacare should fall.

The Supreme Court will hear arguments today in California v. Texas, a landmark case that could eliminate health care coverage for over 20 million Americans. Jan..

Supreme Court Decision On Affordable Care Act Could Have Major Impact In Florida



The U.S. Supreme Court is hearing arguments Tuesday over the constitutionality of the Affordable Care Act. Miami-Dade County has the highest Obamacare enrollment of any county in the country. Credit: CBS4 Miami Duration: 01:36 Published 10 minutes ago

U.S. Supreme Court To Consider Affordable Care Act Tuesday



The U.S. Supreme Court will hear arguments, Tuesday, about the future of the Affordable Care Act, known as Obamacare. Credit: CBS 2 Chicago Duration: 02:15 Published 20 minutes ago