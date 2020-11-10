Supreme Court hears arguments on latest Obamacare challenge
The Supreme Court is hearing arguments in the latest legal challenge to the Affordable Care Act. CBS News chief legal correspondent Jan Crawford joined to CBSN with a look at what's at stake.
