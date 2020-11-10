Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Supreme Court hears arguments on latest Obamacare challenge

CBS News Tuesday, 10 November 2020 ()
The Supreme Court is hearing arguments in the latest legal challenge to the Affordable Care Act. CBS News chief legal correspondent Jan Crawford joined to CBSN with a look at what's at stake.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published
News video: Supreme Court Hearing Arguments About Affordable Care Act

Supreme Court Hearing Arguments About Affordable Care Act 01:44

 Arguments are underway at the Supreme Court in a case that could bring changes to health care coverage for millions of Americans. Skyler Henry reports.

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Supreme Court of the United States Supreme Court of the United States Highest court in the United States

Supreme Court ruling could dismantle Obamacare, depriving millions of healthcare [Video]

Supreme Court ruling could dismantle Obamacare, depriving millions of healthcare

Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 01:57Published

Supreme Court Hears Arguments Over Obamacare, Live Stream at 10 AM ET

 It's do or die on the Supreme Court Tuesday morning ... the Affordable Care Act -- AKA Obamacare -- is on the line and possibly the chopping block ... as the..
TMZ.com
Biden defends Affordable Care Act as high court mulls its fate [Video]

Biden defends Affordable Care Act as high court mulls its fate

Joe Biden is championing the Obama administration's signature health law as it goes before the Supreme Court in a case that could overturn it. Story: https://wfts.tv/32rCKly

Credit: ABC Action News    Duration: 01:36Published

Watch Live: Joe Biden speaks on the Affordable Care Act

 Mr. Biden's remarks come after the Supreme Court hears arguments in a case brought by a group of Republican-led states who say Obamacare should fall.
CBS News

Jan Crawford Jan Crawford American journalist and lawyer

Supreme Court will begin hearing arguments in Obamacare constitutionality case

 The Supreme Court will hear arguments today in California v. Texas, a landmark case that could eliminate health care coverage for over 20 million Americans. Jan..
CBS News

Related videos from verified sources

Supreme Court Decision On Affordable Care Act Could Have Major Impact In Florida [Video]

Supreme Court Decision On Affordable Care Act Could Have Major Impact In Florida

The U.S. Supreme Court is hearing arguments Tuesday over the constitutionality of the Affordable Care Act. Miami-Dade County has the highest Obamacare enrollment of any county in the country.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 01:36Published
U.S. Supreme Court To Consider Affordable Care Act Tuesday [Video]

U.S. Supreme Court To Consider Affordable Care Act Tuesday

The U.S. Supreme Court will hear arguments, Tuesday, about the future of the Affordable Care Act, known as Obamacare.

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago     Duration: 02:15Published
Supreme Court to hear arguments on ACA [Video]

Supreme Court to hear arguments on ACA

The Supreme Court is set to hear arguments regarding the fate of the Affordable Care Act.

Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego     Duration: 02:14Published

Related news from verified sources

Supreme Court To Consider Constitutionality Of Obamacare

 The Supreme Court will hear a case Tuesday questioning the constitutionality of the Affordable Care Act. NPR's Audie Cornish speaks with medical pricing expert...
NPR

Florida Bracing As Supreme Court Hears Arguments On Fate Of Affordable Care Act

 The U.S. Supreme Court is hearing arguments Tuesday over the constitutionality of the Affordable Care Act. Miami-Dade County has the highest Obamacare enrollment...
cbs4.com

How to listen to the Supreme Court Obamacare arguments

 The Supreme Court is hearing another historic case aiming to overturn the Affordable Care Act, more familiarly known as Obamacare. Due...
Upworthy